GIS to see revenues grow over 50% on year in 1Q18

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Touch panel maker General Interface Solution (GIS) is expected to see its sales grow over 50% on year in the first quarter of 2018 due to its shipments of high-priced force touch sensor modules for iPhone X, according to industry sources.

Apple also reportedly plans to launch its second-generation iPhone SE series products targeting the mid-tier segment during the Lunar New Year holidays, which could further boost GIS' sales of touch panels, said the sources.

GIS has also been pushing its touch solutions to non-Apple clients, including Nintendo and automotive panel suppliers. Nintendo is expected to ship up to 25-30 million units of its Switch game consoles in 2018, with GIS providing 30% of touch panel solutions for these devices, the sources estimated.