GIS revenues soar 65% on year in 2017

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Touch panel supplier General Interface Solution (GIS) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$13.291 billion (US$451.1 million) for December 2017, down 11.82% on month but up 39.8% on year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 were up 7.4% on quarter and 55.98% on year to NT$46.207 billion, the company's highest quarterly revenues. For all of 2017, revenues totaled NT$130.8 billion, up 64.84% from a year ago.

GIS is expected to see its revenues slip 30-40% in the first quarter of 2018 due to seasonality, according to industry sources. Nevertheless, shipments of touch solutions for tablets and notebooks in the first quarter are expected to be higher than those shipped a year earlier.

GIS began to ship notebook LCM (LCD module) products in the fourth quarter of 2017 and is expect to ramp up the LCM shipments to 600,000 units a month in the second quarter of 2018, indicated the sources.

GIS is also set to land more orders for 3D lamination touch display modules from Apple if the vendor expands its OLED-based portfolio in 2018 as expected, said the sources.

Photo: Digitimes file photo