Smartphone panel prices stay flat in November
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 November 2017]

Prices of a-Si and LTPS smartphone panels will remain steady in November due to decreasing demand for 16:9 handset displays, according to China-based market consulting firm Sigmaintell.

Although demand for 18:9 all-screen displays is picking up, prices for such panels will also remain steady as most panel suppliers have just begun volume production with limited capacities.

On average, 5-inch a-Si HD on-cell panels and 5.5-inch LTPS Full HD LCMs are available at US$4 and US$12, respectively, currently.

Meanwhile, global shipments of smartphone panels totaled 530 million units in the third quarter of 2017, up 1% on year, Sigmaintell data showed.

Samsung Display ranked as the top vendor with smartphone panel shipments reaching 106 million units in the third quarter, up 6% from a year earlier.

BOE Technology took second position with shipments totaling 83 million units, up 6.4% on year. Third-place Tianma-Microelectronics saw its smartphone panel shipments increase 48% on year to 55 million units.

Japan Display saw its shipments decline 26% on year to 37 million units in the third quarter, while LG Display's shipments were down 27.9% to 33 million units, including 1.2 million units of AMOLED panels.

