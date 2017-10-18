Handset panel pricing flat in October, tablet panel prices declining

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 18 October 2017]

Prices of handset panels have remained stable in October, but those for tablet panels have been declining due to weak demand from device makers, according to industry sources.

The supply of a-Si smartphone panels has not been as tight as expected in October as demand for a-Si all-screen panels has stayed flat on the absence of new all-screen models from handset vendors, keeping a-Si panel prices in check.

Meanwhile, despite the availability of new capacity for LTPS panels, prices of LTPS-based handset panels also remain steady in October due to seasonal demand and policy adjustments at some panel makers, said the sources.

Quotes for 5-inch a-Si HD in-cell handset panels average US$4 per unit currently, while those for 5.5-inch LTPS Full HD LCMs stand flat at US$12 per unit as compared to the previous month, according to China-based Sigmaintell Consulting.

However, prices for tablet panels are expected to continue to fall in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to weak demand from end-device makers.

Quotes for 7-inch a-Si IPS LCMs for tablets stand at US$10 on average in October, down from US$10.3 in the previous month, Sigmaintell's data show.

To cushion the impact of the large-size smartphones on sales of tablets, tablet makers are expected to shift focus on promoting tablet models of over 9-inch sizes, said the sources, adding that 9-inch and larger tablets will account for 60% of global tablet shipments in 2018.

Global tablet shipments are expected to decline 10.7% on year to 128 million units in 2018, Digitimes Research has estimated.

Hnadset panel prices stay steady in October.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017