Supply of a-Si LCD to become tight in 2H17
Rebecca Kuo, Taoyuan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 June 2017]

Supply of a-Si TFT-LCD panels will fall short of demand in the second half of 2017 due to rising demand for 18:9 all-screen displays for smartphones, according to Lin Sheng-chang, president for Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT).

Since flat panel makers have hardly ramped up their a-Si TFT-LCD panel capacity for a long time, the increasing popularity of all-screen smartphone will benefit a-Si LCD panel suppliers like CPT, Lin asserted.

The production of all-screen panels will aslo result in a premium of 10-20% in selling prices as compared to 16:9 panels, which will help rake up sales revenues for TFT-LCD panel makers.

CPT has also landed orders for all-screen panels from smartphone vendors in China as well as from international tablet brands, with shipments to begin at the end of the third quarter, Lin noted.

Shipments of 18:9 all-screen smartphones are expected to reach 150 million units in 2017, with Apple and Samsung Electronics accounting for over 50% of total shipments, Lin estimated.

Meanwhile, CPT has strengthened its deployment in the automotive panel market and is expected to begin shipping automotive panels to automakers in Germany at the end of 2017 in addition to those in Japan, China and the US.

Sales of automotive and industrial panels will account for two-thirds of CPT's total shipments in the future compared to the one-third ratio currently, Lin added.

CPT chairman Lin Wei-shan (right)

CPT chairman Lin Wei-shan (right) and president Lin Sheng-chang
Photo: Rebecca Kuo, Digitimes, June 2017

