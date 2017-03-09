Taipei, Friday, March 10, 2017 16:56 (GMT+8)
CPT ships 29.01 million small- to medium-size panels in February
Press release, March 9; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Panel maker Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) in February shipped 29.01 million small- to medium-size panels, increasing 28.8% on month but decreasing 1.0% on year, and 112,000 large-size units, falling 28.4% on month but hiking 86.0% on year, according to the company.

CPT on March 9 reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.066 billion (US$99.9 million) for February, slipping 3.84% on month but growing 46.09% on year, and NT$6.255 billion for January-February, rising 34.56% on year.

CPT: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jan-17

3,189

(17.9%)

(17.9%)

3,189

25.1%

Dec-16

3,883

(18.5%)

16.5%

42,876

(9.6%)

Nov-16

4,763

12.5%

26.9%

38,992

(11.6%)

Oct-16

4,233

13.1%

2.3%

34,230

(15.1%)

Sep-16

3,744

8.8%

(5.5%)

29,996

(17.1%)

Aug-16

3,440

8.7%

(15%)

26,253

(18.6%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017

