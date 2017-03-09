CPT ships 29.01 million small- to medium-size panels in February

Press release, March 9; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Panel maker Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) in February shipped 29.01 million small- to medium-size panels, increasing 28.8% on month but decreasing 1.0% on year, and 112,000 large-size units, falling 28.4% on month but hiking 86.0% on year, according to the company.

CPT on March 9 reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.066 billion (US$99.9 million) for February, slipping 3.84% on month but growing 46.09% on year, and NT$6.255 billion for January-February, rising 34.56% on year.

CPT: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jan-17 3,189 (17.9%) (17.9%) 3,189 25.1% Dec-16 3,883 (18.5%) 16.5% 42,876 (9.6%) Nov-16 4,763 12.5% 26.9% 38,992 (11.6%) Oct-16 4,233 13.1% 2.3% 34,230 (15.1%) Sep-16 3,744 8.8% (5.5%) 29,996 (17.1%) Aug-16 3,440 8.7% (15%) 26,253 (18.6%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017