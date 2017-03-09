CPT ships 29.01 million small- to medium-size panels in February

Panel maker Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) in February shipped 29.01 million small- to medium-size panels, increasing 28.8% on month but decreasing 1.0% on year, and 112,000 large-size units, falling 28.4% on month but hiking 86.0% on year, according to the company.
CPT on March 9 reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.066 billion (US$99.9 million) for February, slipping 3.84% on month but growing 46.09% on year, and NT$6.255 billion for January-February, rising 34.56% on year.
CPT: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jan-17
|
3,189
|
(17.9%)
|
(17.9%)
|
3,189
|
25.1%
Dec-16
|
3,883
|
(18.5%)
|
16.5%
|
42,876
|
(9.6%)
Nov-16
|
4,763
|
12.5%
|
26.9%
|
38,992
|
(11.6%)
Oct-16
|
4,233
|
13.1%
|
2.3%
|
34,230
|
(15.1%)
Sep-16
|
3,744
|
8.8%
|
(5.5%)
|
29,996
|
(17.1%)
Aug-16
|
3,440
|
8.7%
|
(15%)
|
26,253
|
(18.6%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017