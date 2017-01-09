CPT ships 29.86 small- to medium-size panels in December

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) shipped 29.86 million small- to medium-size TFT-LCD panels in December, increasing 1.9% on month and 20.4% on year, and 122,000 large-size panels, growing 35.2% on month and 47.5% on year.

CPT on January 9 reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.883 billion (US$121 million) for December, growing 0.64% on month and 16.50% on year.

CPT posted consolidated revenues of NT$11.108 billion for the fourth quarter, increasing 42.21% on quarter but decreasing 1.06% on year, and those of NT$33.136 billion for 2016, declining 30.12% on year.