Foxconn Group increasing presence in smartphone panel market

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 24 July 2017]

The Foxconn Group has continued to deepen its deployment in the smartphone-use panel market and is likely to emerge as a strong player in the sector, according to industry sources.

Currently, three companies under the group, Innolux, Century Technology and Sharp, are engaging in production of flat panels for smartphones, and they took the seventh, ninth and twelfth positions, individually, in the smartphone panel vendors rankings in the first half of 2017, according to China-based Sigmaintell Consulting.

However, the three companies as a group ranked the third-largest vendor for smartphone panels with combined shipments totaling 140 million units in the January-June period, trailing Samsung Electronics and BOE Technology.

Samsung served as the top vendor in the first half with shipments totaling 200 million units, nearly all of which were AMOLED panels. BOE ranked second with 160 million units, Sigmaintell data showed.

BOE has invested heavily to establish AMOLED panel lines, with its 6G AMOLED fab in Chengdu to begin volume production in the second half of 2017, indicated the sources.

China-based Tiama Micro-electronics took the fourth position in the first half with shipments reaching 80 million units. The company is ramping up LTPS smartphone panel output from its 6G lines in Xiamen and will further expand its presence in the smartphone panel segment, said the sources.