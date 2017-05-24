Foxconn, Sharp to invest in micro LED R&D

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 24 May 2017]

Sharp disclosed it will invest US$7 million to take a 31.82% stake in eLux, a US-based start-up business engaged in R&D of micro LED technology and its application to displays. Sharp's majority shareholder, Foxconn Electronics, said its subsidiary CyberNet Venture Capital, affiliated LCD panel maker Innolux and affiliated LED packaging service provider Advanced Optoelectronic Technology (AOT) will also take stakes (45.45%, 13.64% and 9.09% respectively) in eLux.

eLux was established by staff members of Sharp's US-based R&D unit Sharp Laboratories of America. Sharp will also transfer 21 patents regarding micro LED technology to eLux.

Innolux set up a micro LED R&D center in second-half 2016, focusing on application of micro LED technology to large-size indoor displays. eLux's micro LED R&D focuses on application to VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) devices.