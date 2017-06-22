Foxconn announces US investment project

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 June 2017]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has announced an investment project, the Flying Eagle, in the US. The project’s planning will be finalized in the third quarter, and Foxconn will bring its latest manufacturing technologies to new plants in the US, said Foxconn chairman Terry Gou.

Currently, Foxconn is evaluating suitable locations for its new plants and potential candidates are Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Texas. The project will not be finalized until the end of July or early August when products manufactured at each site will also be decided.

Foxconn also has plans for investments in India, but currently will place its focus on the US. Gou expects the Flying Eagle project to grow in scale and contribute a major portion of Foxconn’s revenues.

For future trends, Gou also noted that the market will enter an era of Big Data, 8K resolution images and 5G communications. The market will also separate into eight smart life segments: work, education, entertainment, home and social activities, security, healthcare, asset transaction and purchasing, and eco-automotive. Foxconn will push applications for all eight major segments.

Foxconn will become a major provider of an industrial IoT platform separated into six sub-platforms: industrial Big Data, smart manufacturing, cloud computing smart applications, data security and management, smart supply chain and Blockchain finance, said Gou adding that Foxconn will bring all these important industry trends to the US.

As for its investments in the US, Foxconn will not only build factories, but is planning to take the whole supply chain to the country and establish front-to-back solutions. Therefore, Foxconn will bring all its latest manufacturing technologies for applications such as AI, IoT and machine-to-machine to its US production sites.