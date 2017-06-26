Foxconn Group to make large investment in Kunshan

Chia-Han Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 26 June 2017]

The Foxconn Group has signed with the government of Kunshan City, eastern China, for its member companies to set up factories in the city, with total investment estimated at CNY25 billion (US$3.7 billion), according to China-based media reports.

The planned investment covers a new energy-based battery R&D center, optical communication connecting modules, high-speed connectors, industrial computing devices, smart home-use devices, Internet of Things applications, R&D of waste and pollution control.