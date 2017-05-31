Foxconn developing Industrial Internet applications

Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 31 May 2017]

The Foxconn Group has been developing Industrial Internet applications in a bid to realize Industry 4.0-based smart factories, according to the group's vice president Lu Fang-ming.

Based on Foxconn's competitive edges in electronics manufacturing, the group is setting up an Industrial Internet through cooperation with supply chain partners, that is, upstream suppliers of components and materials and downstream clients and consumers, Lu said.

The architecture of the Industrial Internet consists of IaaS (infrastructure as a service) including data centers, mobile terminal devices, IoT (Internet of Things), Big Data, network connectivity and automation equipment; PaaS (platform as a service) including cloud computing-based data centers, IoT sening devices, analysis of data about production, smart monitoring of environment, Internet-based networking and automation; SaaS (software as a service) including connectivity of automated production equipment, automated sequencing and packaging, automated warehousing management systems, smart operational management and control/management of automated equipment, Lu explained.

There are six factors that are key to developing smart factories: Industrial Big Data, smart manufacturing, 8K plus 5G technologies, information security, Industrial Internet platforms, high-performance computing and large storage capacity, Lu noted.

For automated production, Foxconn has set up five dark factories in China and is setting another, Lu said. Almost all factories belonging to Foxconn in China have begun employing Industrial Internet applications, significantly hiking production efficiency, Lu indicated.

Foxconn Group vice president Lu Fang-ming

Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, May 2017