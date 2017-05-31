Taipei, Thursday, June 1, 2017 12:27 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
Foxconn developing Industrial Internet applications
Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 31 May 2017]

The Foxconn Group has been developing Industrial Internet applications in a bid to realize Industry 4.0-based smart factories, according to the group's vice president Lu Fang-ming.

Based on Foxconn's competitive edges in electronics manufacturing, the group is setting up an Industrial Internet through cooperation with supply chain partners, that is, upstream suppliers of components and materials and downstream clients and consumers, Lu said.

The architecture of the Industrial Internet consists of IaaS (infrastructure as a service) including data centers, mobile terminal devices, IoT (Internet of Things), Big Data, network connectivity and automation equipment; PaaS (platform as a service) including cloud computing-based data centers, IoT sening devices, analysis of data about production, smart monitoring of environment, Internet-based networking and automation; SaaS (software as a service) including connectivity of automated production equipment, automated sequencing and packaging, automated warehousing management systems, smart operational management and control/management of automated equipment, Lu explained.

There are six factors that are key to developing smart factories: Industrial Big Data, smart manufacturing, 8K plus 5G technologies, information security, Industrial Internet platforms, high-performance computing and large storage capacity, Lu noted.

For automated production, Foxconn has set up five dark factories in China and is setting another, Lu said. Almost all factories belonging to Foxconn in China have begun employing Industrial Internet applications, significantly hiking production efficiency, Lu indicated.

Foxconn vice president Lu Fang-ming

Foxconn Group vice president Lu Fang-ming
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, May 2017

Realtime news

  • TPVIA requests FTC to probe solar cell price reporting by PVinsights, EnergyTrend

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:48

  • Wistron invests in digital signage firm Videri

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:47

  • DRAM market to remain oligopoly over next 3 years, says Nanya president

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:45

  • PTI increases its stake in Tera Probe to nearly 60%

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:44

  • Qisda cooperates with iMedtac, Changhua Christian Hospital to set up smart hospital

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:42

  • Sharp, Google cooperate to develop LCD panels for use in VR devices, says Nikkei

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:40

  • POS maker Flytech displaying new products at Computex 2017

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:39

  • Japan becomes 2nd largest VR device market globally in 1Q17, says firm

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:39

  • General Interface Solution to issue 24-30 million new shares for floating GDR

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:38

  • AUO procure production equipment worth NT$2.251 billion

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:38

  • Asustek, HP and Lenovo develop mobile PCs powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chips

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:36

  • Computex 2017: Mitac shows new servers with upcoming Intel processors

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:35

  • Jorjin releases smart glass

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:33

  • ARM rolls out new solutions to accelerate AI adoption

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:32

  • Qualcomm looks to double small cell chipset shipments in 2017

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:32

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link