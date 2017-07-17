Production of OLED-version iPhone delayed, says paper

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 17 July 2017]

Production of the OLED-version next-generation iPhone will be delayed to November-December, shipping only in small volumes initially, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

While there were previous reports indicating that volume production for new iPhone devices has commenced, yield rates at the two main ODMs, Foxconn Electronics and Pegatron, have not yet reached levels that warrant mass production, the report said.

The new iPhone devices will come in three versions: 4.7-inch LCD-version iPhone 7s, 5.5-inch LCD-version iPhone 7s Plus and OLED-version iPhone, said the report.

Foxconn has secured about 95% of orders for the OLED model and small volume orders for 4.7- and 5.5-inch models, while Pegatron will produce 65% of 4.7-inch iPhone 7s and a small portion of the OLED model. A third ODM Wistron will produce mainly the 5.5-inch model, noted the report.

Volume production of the 4.7- and 5.5-inch models at Foxconn and Pegatron are now expected to enter full swing in August, 1-2 months later than the normal mass production schedules of new iPhone devices in previous years, said the report.

Foxconn and Pegatron both have declined to comment on "market rumors," said the paper.