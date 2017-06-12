Foxconn revenues drop in May

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$279.846 billion (US$9.29 billion) for May 2017, representing a 13.3% drop on month and 5.27% drop on year.
The EMS provider has totaled NT$1579.236 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 0.23% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) totaled NT$4356.988 billion in consolidated revenues, down 2.81% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed -1.98% and finished at NT$103.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 12, 2017.
Foxconn's first-quarter 2017 revenues came to NT$975.04 billion, up slightly from the same quarter a year ago. Its gross margins for the first quarter were 7.36%, better than the 7.05% of first-quarter 2016, while net profits also grew from NT$27.58 billion to NT$28.17 billion.
Foxconn: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
May-17
|
279,846
|
(13.3%)
|
(5.3%)
|
1,579,236
|
0.2%
Apr-17
|
322,788
|
(5.5%)
|
0.1%
|
1,299,390
|
1.5%
Mar-17
|
341,690
|
18%
|
0.6%
|
976,602
|
2%
Feb-17
|
289,580
|
(16.1%)
|
3.2%
|
634,912
|
2.7%
Jan-17
|
345,332
|
(23.2%)
|
2.3%
|
345,332
|
2.3%
Dec-16
|
449,639
|
(6.5%)
|
9.8%
|
4,356,988
|
(2.8%)
Nov-16
|
480,672
|
1.9%
|
(7.1%)
|
3,907,349
|
(4.1%)
Oct-16
|
471,933
|
0.8%
|
(6.2%)
|
3,426,678
|
(3.6%)
Sep-16
|
468,362
|
49.8%
|
1.6%
|
2,954,745
|
(3.2%)
Aug-16
|
312,697
|
6.7%
|
6.8%
|
2,486,383
|
(4.1%)
Jul-16
|
293,000
|
(3.9%)
|
(6.2%)
|
2,173,686
|
(5.5%)
Jun-16
|
305,011
|
3.3%
|
(4.3%)
|
1,880,685
|
(5.4%)
May-16
|
295,411
|
(8.4%)
|
(2.1%)
|
1,575,674
|
(5.6%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017