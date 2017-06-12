Foxconn revenues drop in May

MOPS, June 12; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 June 2017]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$279.846 billion (US$9.29 billion) for May 2017, representing a 13.3% drop on month and 5.27% drop on year.

The EMS provider has totaled NT$1579.236 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 0.23% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) totaled NT$4356.988 billion in consolidated revenues, down 2.81% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed -1.98% and finished at NT$103.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 12, 2017.

Foxconn's first-quarter 2017 revenues came to NT$975.04 billion, up slightly from the same quarter a year ago. Its gross margins for the first quarter were 7.36%, better than the 7.05% of first-quarter 2016, while net profits also grew from NT$27.58 billion to NT$28.17 billion.

Foxconn: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y May-17 279,846 (13.3%) (5.3%) 1,579,236 0.2% Apr-17 322,788 (5.5%) 0.1% 1,299,390 1.5% Mar-17 341,690 18% 0.6% 976,602 2% Feb-17 289,580 (16.1%) 3.2% 634,912 2.7% Jan-17 345,332 (23.2%) 2.3% 345,332 2.3% Dec-16 449,639 (6.5%) 9.8% 4,356,988 (2.8%) Nov-16 480,672 1.9% (7.1%) 3,907,349 (4.1%) Oct-16 471,933 0.8% (6.2%) 3,426,678 (3.6%) Sep-16 468,362 49.8% 1.6% 2,954,745 (3.2%) Aug-16 312,697 6.7% 6.8% 2,486,383 (4.1%) Jul-16 293,000 (3.9%) (6.2%) 2,173,686 (5.5%) Jun-16 305,011 3.3% (4.3%) 1,880,685 (5.4%) May-16 295,411 (8.4%) (2.1%) 1,575,674 (5.6%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017