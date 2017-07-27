Taipei, Friday, July 28, 2017 01:01 (GMT+8)
Foxconn to build LCD plant in Wisconsin
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 27 July 2017]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has announced plans to invest US$10 billion over four years in the US and will begin the investment project by building an advanced LCD panel manufacturing plant in Wisconsin.

US President Donald Trump welcomes the company's move, saying Foxconn will build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for the production of LCD panel products in Wisconsin, investing billions of dollars in America and creating thousands of jobs.

The company's initial investment of more than US$10 billion will create 3,000 jobs, at a minimum, with the potential for up to 13,000 jobs in the very near future. The construction of this facility represents the return of LCD electronics and electronics manufacturing to the US, Trump added.

Terry Gou, chairman of Foxconn, said that the reasons for his company to choose the US for the new investment is because there is not a single LCD fab in US for the buildup of a complete 8K ecosystem, and therefore Foxconn is going to change that.

8K display technology, 5G transmission, Big Data and artificial intelligence (AI) are forming a "5G+8K" ecosystem, in which 8K display technology will play a key role, Gou added.

LCD panels rolled out from the Wisconsin plant can be used in the fields including next-generation TVs, autonomous driving vehicles, aviation systems, education, medicare and advanced manufacturing, according to industry sources in Taiwan.

Terry Gou

Foxconn chairman Terry Goy plans to set up an ecosystem for 8K displays in the US.
Photo: Digitimes file photo

