Taipei, Saturday, August 12, 2017 14:27 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
Sharp is willing to help JDI, says executive
Fan Jen-chih, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 11 August 2017]

Sharp is willing to extend a helping hand to beleaguered Japan Display (JDI), hoping to form a joint team to develop LCD products in Japan, according to company president Dai Cheng-wu.

Dai made the remarks during a meeting with Japan-based media on the first anniversary after he assumed his current post.

Under the guidance of Sharp, JDI will be able to regain its confidence and also should not worry about the possible leak of its technologies, Wu said.

JDI said recently it would slash 3,700 jobs, or 30% of its workforce as its net losses expanded to JPY31.5 billion (US$288.54 million) in the April-June period.

However, there will be antitrust issue whether Sharp is to invest in or acquire JDI, Dai noted, who also believes there will be other ways to solve the issue.

On another occasion in talks with reporters in Taiwan, Dai said that Sharp will continue to operate with profits during the July-September period, the fourth quarterly profits in a row.

To continue ramping up revenues and profits however remains the most important task for him at Sharp, Dai stressed.

Sharp has reached a significant achievement in the development of 8K display technology and is actively establishing the 8K ecosystem to help it maintain the leading market position in the segment, Dai concluded.

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link