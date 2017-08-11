Sharp is willing to help JDI, says executive

Fan Jen-chih, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 11 August 2017]

Sharp is willing to extend a helping hand to beleaguered Japan Display (JDI), hoping to form a joint team to develop LCD products in Japan, according to company president Dai Cheng-wu.

Dai made the remarks during a meeting with Japan-based media on the first anniversary after he assumed his current post.

Under the guidance of Sharp, JDI will be able to regain its confidence and also should not worry about the possible leak of its technologies, Wu said.

JDI said recently it would slash 3,700 jobs, or 30% of its workforce as its net losses expanded to JPY31.5 billion (US$288.54 million) in the April-June period.

However, there will be antitrust issue whether Sharp is to invest in or acquire JDI, Dai noted, who also believes there will be other ways to solve the issue.

On another occasion in talks with reporters in Taiwan, Dai said that Sharp will continue to operate with profits during the July-September period, the fourth quarterly profits in a row.

To continue ramping up revenues and profits however remains the most important task for him at Sharp, Dai stressed.

Sharp has reached a significant achievement in the development of 8K display technology and is actively establishing the 8K ecosystem to help it maintain the leading market position in the segment, Dai concluded.