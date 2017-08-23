China market: Smartphone vendors ready to launch all-screen models

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 23 August 2017]

China-based smartphone vendors including Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Gionee all are ready to launch all-screen smartphone models heating up competition in China's smartphone market in the second half of 2017.

Xiaomi, which staged a comeback to the smartphone market in China in the first half of 2017 after suffering a setback in the previous year, will further enhance its sales with a planned release of its Mi Mix 2, the company's second-generation all-screen model, according to industry sources.

Meanwhile, Huawei has stepped up its purchases from component suppliers since the beginning of the third quarter for a planned roll-out of its next-generation flagship model, the Huawei Mate 10. The new flagship will feature a 6-inch 18:9 all-screen AMOLED display from Japan Display (JDI).

Huawei shipped 73.01 million smartphones in the first half of 2017, increasing 20.6% from a year earlier.

Gionee has adopted an aggressive strategy with the release of the world's first four camera (dual front and rear camera) phone, the Gionee S10, recently. It is widely expected that the vendor will roll out all-screen models for the second half of the year, indicated the sources.

Japan-based Sharp has also made a return to China's smartphone market recently with the launch of its all-screen model, the Aquos S2, priced at CNY2,499 (US$375), targeting the mid-tier segment.

