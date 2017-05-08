Foxconn may set up 6G panel line in US, say Taiwan makers

Rebecca Kuo, Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 8 May 2017]

Foxconn Electronics is talking with the US federal government and state governments about investing in the US and is likely to set up a 6G TFT-LCD panel factory there to produce small- to medium-size displays for IoT (Internet of Things) applications, including automotive, medical care and mobile terminal displays, according to Taiwan-based supply chain makers.

Foxconn originally reportedly planned to set up an 8.5G or 10.5G line to produce LCD TV panels or a LCD TV module factory or LCD TV assembly lines in the US to market Sharp TVs there, the sources said. But this is very unlikely, because Sharp had licensed its TV brand sales right in the US market to China-based vendor Hisense before Foxconn acquired a majority stake in the Japan vendor. Hisense does not plan to sell back the licensing to Sharp although Foxconn has negotiated with Hisense, the sources explained.

Sharp is actually unable to sell own-brand LCD TVs in the US market until the licensing expires at the end of 2020 and therefore Foxconn has no motivation to produce LCD TV panels in the US in the meantime, the sources indicated.

As Foxconn is the largest OEM for Apple, a 6G line in the US can produce panels for the iPhone, iPad and MacBook, the sources said. In addition, global demand for automotive displays is fast growing along with development of ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) and autonomous driving technology and a 6G line can produce automotive display panels, the sources noted.

There are three technologies Foxconn could choose from for the 6G line: a-Si, LTPS and IGZO. Innolux, of which Foxconn is a main shareholder, has large a-Si production capacity, while Foxconn has invested in setting up a 6G LTPS TFT-LCD factory in southern Taiwan and commissioned Innolux to operate it. Sharp specializes in IGZO TFT-LCD, the sources indicated.