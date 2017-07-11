Foxconn sees June revenues return above NT$300 billion

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) reported June consolidated revenues of NT$315.14 billion (US$10.53 billion), up 12.61% on month and 3.32% on year with combined consolidated revenues from January-June reaching NT$1.89 trillion, growing 0.73% on year.

However, the company's second-quarter consolidated revenues slid 5.87% sequentially to arrive at NT$917.77 billion and were also down 0.55% from the same quarter a year ago.

Foxconn's three major product lines all enjoyed on-month revenue growths in June with communications seeing the highest growth among the three, followed by consumer electronics and then computing. For the second quarter, the communications product line still had the highest growth, but computing was second and consumer electronics third.

