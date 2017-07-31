Commentary: Foxconn US investment a milestone and a challenge

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 31 July 2017]

The Foxconn Group has kicked off its US$10 billion "Flying Eagle" project in the US and will begin by building an advanced LCD panel manufacturing plant in Wisconsin. The project, considered the largest green field investment ever in the US and a milestone of Foxconn's US manufacturing venture, bears significant political implications that reserve follow-up observation.

The whole project is rather bold as it aims to bring LCD manufacturing back to the US, and will create 3,000 jobs, initially, with the potential for up 13,000 jobs in the near future.

The potential impact of the Wisconsin plant on the supply of display products in the US would also be significant as LCD panels rolled out from the plant are expected to apply to a number of fields including next-generation TVs, autonomous driving vehicles, aviation systems, education, medicare, entertainment, office automation, interactive retail and advanced manufacturing,

The goals of the Flying Eagle project are many and could be meaningful, but the question is whether Foxconn can faithfully implement the plan as expected, as the group has a concerning track record of big announcements with little follow-through.



In 2013, Foxconn promised to invest US$30 million to build facilities in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and hire 500 employees, but nothing has happened there since then. During the same period, Foxconn also signed an MoU to invest US$1 billion in Indonesia, which has also gone quiet.

In 2014, Foxconn announced plans to invest US$5 billion and promising to create 50,000 jobs in India in five years. But so far Foxconn has only poured in a token portion of the planned investment. The company also announced a US$1 billion project in Brazil in 2011, which turned into a tiny factory for iPhone production there.

As soon as than the Flying Eagle project was announced, media in the US shifted their focus to more critical issues such as whether Foxconn can materialize its investment plan, how far can Foxconn proceed with its plans, and whether Foxconn chairman Terry Gou will honor his checks.

The choice of the State of Wisconsin as the site for the planned LCD plant has also been viewed as political as the state has been a major base for the Republican party.

Whether Foxconn could generate profits from the US-based panel plant is not at issue, the most significant aspect of the announcement is that Foxconn is likely to gain leverage between the US and China through the US$10 billion deal. The Foxconn Group as a whole has a total of over one million employees in China, and one of its subsidiaries Sakai Display Products (SDP) is building an 8.5G fab in Guangzhou.