Japan market: Sharp to use Foxconn-made semi-finished PV panel frames to save costs, construction time, says paper

Molf Lai, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 6 June 2017]

Sharp will adopt semi-finished PV panel frames produced by Foxconn Electronics, a majority shareholder of Sharp, for PV power-generating stations it will establish in Japan, in a bid to save material costs and construction time, according to Japan-based Nikkei.

Foxconn produces semi-finished PV panel frames integrated with some components for sale in the China market. Foxconn will slightly modify specifications the panel frames for Sharp.

Using semi-finished frames, Sharp can reduce 40% of needed components and significant construction time. Two workers can install 250 PV modules a day using conventional frames, or 470 PV modules by using semi-finished frames, Nikkei cited Sharp as indicating.

Sharp has set up 117 PV power-generating stations so far in Japan. 2017 feed-in tariffs for PV power generation in Japan will fall to JPY21 (US$0.19)/kWh. Semi-finished frames will enable Sharp to maintain a return on investment from PV power generation in Japan.