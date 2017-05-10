China calls for Foxconn to make more investments in the country

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 10 May 2017]

China's Premier Li Keqiang has called for Foxconn Electronics to place its high-end research and development projects and even its whole industrial chain in China.

Li made the remarks during a visit to a Foxconn production hub in Zhengzhou, Henan, on May 9.

Foxconn chairman Terry Gou, who just wound up his visit to the White House recently and had talks with the US government over possible investments in the US, greeted and chatted with Li personally.

Li is reportedly to have told Gou that the China government will continue to enhance its opening-up policy and optimize its business environment. Li also noted that China is a huge market and has abundant human resources, which makes it one of the best destinations for investment in the manufacturing industry.

Li's visit to Foxconn and his remarks on China investment indicate that China hopes to sustain Foxconn's focus on the country, according to industry sources.

While in the US, Gou said his company is planning a number of investments in America and the projects will including capital-intensive, skilled labor-intensive and high-tech investments. Gou said a former announcement will come later after the plans are finalized and secure approvals from relevant government authorities.

Foxconn is most likely to set up a flat panel in the US as Gou personally revealed such a plan earlier in the year.

Japan-based Sharp, of which Foxconn currently holds over a 66% stake, is likely to fulfill the LCD display plant on behalf of Foxconn in the US, according to Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Sharp is ready to dispatch an investigating mission to conduct a face-finding tour to the US, where at least six federal states have offered incentive proposals to solicit Foxconn to make investments in their individual states, said the paper.

Sharp is likely to made a decision in September, added the paper.