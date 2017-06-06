Apple, Amazon to join Foxconn bid to acquire Toshiba semi unit, says report

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 6 June 2017]

Apple and Amazon will participate in Foxconn Electronics' bid to acquire Toshiba's semiconductor business, Foxconn chairman Terry Guo told the Japan-based Nikkei Asian Review.

Apple and Amazon will certainly commit equity investments in the bid, Guo said in an interview with Nikkei. But Guo declined to reveal how much each firm will contribute to the project.

Foxconn reportedly has made an offer of over JPY2 trillion (US$18.2 billion) to buy Toshiba's semiconductor business, the highest offer among a total of five bidders, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Foxconn is confident it will win the bid because Foxconn is able to offer recommendations on how to build the right memory products for future devices based on its profound expertise in the production of smartphones and servers, Guo was quoted as saying.

Since Apple is a major NAND flash client for Toshiba, Apple's participation in the Foxconn's bid will weigh on Toshiba's decision, EDN said.

Additionally, the tie-up among Apple, Amazon and Foxconn will help ease the government in Japan's concern of leaking Toshiba's cutting-edge NAND flash technology to China if the semiconductor business unit is sold to Foxconn, which has a large number of manufacturing facilities in China, EDN added.