HTC sees revenues dip to 14-month low in May

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 June 2017]

HTC saw its consolidated revenues decline 3.88% on month and 32.91% on year to a 14-month low of NT$4.53 billion (US$150.62 million) in May.

For the first five months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$23.78 billion, decreasing 12.99% from a year earlier.

HTC is expected to see its sales stage a rebound in June and onward as it will begin to ramp up shipments of its newly released flagship model, the HTC U11, to overseas markets, according to industry sources.

HTC may also gain a boost for pushing sales of its HTC Vive VR devices after Apple announced at WWDC 2017 that its new macOS, High Sierra, in the third quarter of 2017, indicated the sources. High Sierra will support SteamVR and also advanced VR systems, including the Vive.

HTC shipped 190,000 units of the Vive in the first quarter of 2017, accounting for 8% of global shipments of head-mounted display (HMD) VR devices, trailing Samsung's Gear VR with 490,000 units and Sony PSVR's 430,000 units, according to IDC.