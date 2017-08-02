Availability of standalone devices to drive take-off of VR industry

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 2 August 2017]

The planned release of standalone VR head-mounted display (HMD) devices by hardware vendors including HTC and Oculus will help accelerate the development of the global VR market, according to industry sources.

Previously, it was estimated that it will take at least 2-3 years for the VR market to stage a major take-off because the popularity of HMD VR devices, including the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and PS VR, has been constrained by high pricing and the need to own a high-end computer system or games console to use them, said the sources.

However, the availability of standalone VR devices will help lower the price barrier for average consumers, and therefore will bring about boom in the VR market, commented the sources.

HTC has announced plans to launch a standalone Vive VR headset, built using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 VR mobile platform, in China initially, although the company has yet to reveal pricing for the standalone model.

Meanwhile, Oculus is also developing a standalone Oculus Rift. Market sources expect the standalone Rift to come in at around US$200, which will then weigh on the pricing for the standalone Vive.

If standalone VR devices are able to hit the market in time, total HMD VR device shipments could reach 10 million units in 2017, up from 4-5 million units shipped in 2016, the sources estimated.

