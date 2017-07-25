Foxconn R&D team unveils smart food ordering system

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

The Foxconn Group's software development team Dudoo has released its new smart food ordering system for restaurants in Taiwan.

The team will also use its parent company's resources to develop point of sale (POS) products and related accessory devices.

For the consumer side, the system allows users to order their meals directly from the app and share feedback with other users, while for the restaurant side, the owners are able to release advertisements via the system, and the app also features ordering, booking and queuing systems to simplify related processes. The system also features a management system that allows restaurants to place orders with upstream suppliers and restock inventory.

The team hopes the app will be able to bring restaurants more customers via its matching system and help restaurants reduce their management costs. Dudoo is also looking to further improve the system to allow consumers to be able to see details of the food they eat and may even enter the online grocery shopping market.