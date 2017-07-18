Taipei, Tuesday, July 18, 2017 19:08 (GMT+8)
AUO secures NT$23 billion syndicated loans for capacity ramp
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 18 July 2017]

Flat panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) has secured a total of NT$23 billion (US$757.528 million) in syndicated loans from a banking consortium led by Bank of Taiwan.

The company originally planned to raise only NT$20 billion through the new financing project, but increased the amount to NT$23 billion due to enthusiastic participation by local and foreign banks.

The interest rate for the five-year loans is based on the current three-month Tibor (Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate) rate plus 0.85-1.0pp, or averaging between 1.7% and 1.758%, according to the company.

AUO will use the new funds to finance the second-phase expansion project of its 8.5G plant in Houli, central Taiwan. The company aims to ramp up production capacity at the plant to 100,000 panels a month when the new facilities come online in the second half of 2018.

