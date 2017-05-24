AUO at SID Display Week 2017

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 24 May 2017]

TFT-LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) is showcasing various applications, including Ultra HD LTPS LCD panels, 1.2- and 1.4-inch circle-shaped AMOLED smartwatches panels, free-form automotive display panels and Ultra HD panels for gaming notebooks and desktop monitors, at the Display Week 2017 hosted by US-based industry organization Society for Information Display (SID) in Los Angeles during May 23-25.

AUO said it is exhibiting 13.3- and 15.6-inch Ultra HD power-saving LTPS notebook LCD panels. The 13.3-inch panel has a bezel of only 1.5mm, thickness of 2mm and power consumption of less than 1W, and is suitable for use in professional or 2-in-1 hybrid notebooks.

The 1.2- and 1.4-inch smartwatch circle-shaped AMOLED panels feature pixel density of 326ppi and reduced salient corner width of 2.2mm and 2.34mm respectively to allow flexibility in design for vendors, AUO said. It is also showcasing a 5-inch foldable AMOLED touch panel featuring a folding radius of 4mm, HD resolution, panel thickness of 0.1mm and 95% coverage of BT.2020 color gamut, with the panel applicable to smartphones, tablets and smart wearable devices.

Among the exhibited automotive displays are an 8.9-inch AHVA (advanced hyper-viewing angle) TFT-LCD panel for rear-view mirrors, a 12.3-inch free-form AHVA Full HD LTPS TFT-LCD panel for dashboards, a 3.5-inch flexible TFT-LCD panel based on PI (polyimide) substrates for central information displays.

Gaming notebook applications include a 15.6-inch AHVA WQHD LTPS TFT-LCD panel with pixel density of 188ppi and a refresh rate of 120Hz; and a 21-inch AHVA WFHD curved-surface TFT-LCD panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz and response time of 4 milliseconds.

AUO chairman and CEO Paul Peng on May 23 delivered a keynote speech, titled "The Warring State Era of Display Technologies" at Display Week Symposium.

13.3- and 15.6-inch Ultra HD LTPS LCD notebook panels

Photo: Company

AUO automotice display panels

Photo: Company

AUO 21-inch AHVA WFHD curved-surface LCD panel for gaming notebooks

Photo: Comppany