Taipei, Wednesday, May 24, 2017 22:48 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
26°C
AUO at SID Display Week 2017
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 24 May 2017]

TFT-LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) is showcasing various applications, including Ultra HD LTPS LCD panels, 1.2- and 1.4-inch circle-shaped AMOLED smartwatches panels, free-form automotive display panels and Ultra HD panels for gaming notebooks and desktop monitors, at the Display Week 2017 hosted by US-based industry organization Society for Information Display (SID) in Los Angeles during May 23-25.

AUO said it is exhibiting 13.3- and 15.6-inch Ultra HD power-saving LTPS notebook LCD panels. The 13.3-inch panel has a bezel of only 1.5mm, thickness of 2mm and power consumption of less than 1W, and is suitable for use in professional or 2-in-1 hybrid notebooks.

The 1.2- and 1.4-inch smartwatch circle-shaped AMOLED panels feature pixel density of 326ppi and reduced salient corner width of 2.2mm and 2.34mm respectively to allow flexibility in design for vendors, AUO said. It is also showcasing a 5-inch foldable AMOLED touch panel featuring a folding radius of 4mm, HD resolution, panel thickness of 0.1mm and 95% coverage of BT.2020 color gamut, with the panel applicable to smartphones, tablets and smart wearable devices.

Among the exhibited automotive displays are an 8.9-inch AHVA (advanced hyper-viewing angle) TFT-LCD panel for rear-view mirrors, a 12.3-inch free-form AHVA Full HD LTPS TFT-LCD panel for dashboards, a 3.5-inch flexible TFT-LCD panel based on PI (polyimide) substrates for central information displays.

Gaming notebook applications include a 15.6-inch AHVA WQHD LTPS TFT-LCD panel with pixel density of 188ppi and a refresh rate of 120Hz; and a 21-inch AHVA WFHD curved-surface TFT-LCD panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz and response time of 4 milliseconds.

AUO chairman and CEO Paul Peng on May 23 delivered a keynote speech, titled "The Warring State Era of Display Technologies" at Display Week Symposium.

Notebook-use LTPS TFT-LCD panels

13.3- and 15.6-inch Ultra HD LTPS LCD notebook panels
Photo: Company

Automotive dispaly panels

AUO automotice display panels
Photo: Company

gaming notebook-use panel

AUO 21-inch AHVA WFHD curved-surface LCD panel for gaming notebooks
Photo: Comppany

Categories: Display panel Displays

Tags: 2017 AUO display SID

Companies: AU Optronics

Realtime news

  • China market: China-based panel equipment makers surpass South Korea-based ones in 1Q17, says KDIA

    Before Going to Press | 1h 9min ago

  • Global smartphone shipments grow 9.1% on year in 1Q17, says Gartner

    Before Going to Press | 1h 9min ago

  • SK Hynix reportedly obtains GDDR6 DRAM orders from Nvidia, AMD

    Before Going to Press | 1h 9min ago

  • Pixart Imaging to see revenues up 20% on year in May

    Before Going to Press | 1h 10min ago

  • HTC rolls out AI platform for medical applications

    Before Going to Press | 1h 10min ago

  • China market: Some white-box VR device makers cede VR market

    Before Going to Press | 1h 10min ago

  • Diode makers gearing up for car-use applications

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

  • Nvidia, Intel expected to show latest progress on AI product lines

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

  • Etron provides 30nm specialty buffer memory for automotive

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

  • Macroblock 2017 EPS to reach NT$8

    Before Going to Press | 1h 12min ago

  • Pegatron to showcase new products on June 1

    Before Going to Press | 1h 12min ago

  • Passive component firm Chilisin puts increased focus on high-end products

    Before Going to Press | 1h 13min ago

  • Computex 2017: BenQ pushing new cloud computing solutions

    Before Going to Press | 1h 13min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link