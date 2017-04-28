Taipei, Saturday, April 29, 2017 21:22 (GMT+8)
AUO expects 2Q17 large-size panel shipments to shrink 1-5% on quarter
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 April 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) expects shipments of large-size panels in the second quarter of 2017 to decrease 1-5%, small- to medium-size units to remain unchanged, and the corresponding ASP to rise 1-3% on quarter, company chairman and CEO Paul Peng said at an April 27 investors conference.

While demand for panels will remain strong in the second quarter, revenues and profitability for the quarter will see a negative impact from exchange rates if the New Taiwan dollar and US dollar remain at current levels, Peng noted.

In the first quarter of 2017, AUO shipped 27.23 million large-size panels, slipping 3.8% on quarter but growing 11.5% on year, and 36.43 million small- to medium-size units, rising 1.9% on quarter but dropping 3.7% on year. Panels shipped in the quarter had total area of 6.196 million square meters and an ASP of US$421 per square meter.

Below 10-inch panels accounted for 15% of first-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues, 10- to below 20-inch units for 24%, 20- to below 39-inch units 16%, 39- to below 50-inch units 16%, and 50-inch and above units 29%. In terms of applications, TVs accounted for 48% of consolidated revenues, desktop monitors 16%, notebooks 17%, smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices 5%, and commercial displays and others 14%.

Global supply of TFT-LCD panels in 2017 will increase 3% on year, with less than 5% growth in corresponding demand, company president Michael Tsai indicated. The average size of TV panels shipped by AUO in 2017 will rise 2-inch on year, higher than the global average of 1.5-inch, Tsai said.

AU Optronics: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$b)

Item

Amount

Q/Q

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

88.557

(3.58%)

24.49%

Gross margin

19.69%

up 0.93pp

up 19.14pp

Net operating profit

12.017

3.95%

-5.097 for 1Q16

Net profit

9.479

5.66%

-5.447 for 1Q16

Net EPS (NT$)

0.98

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

