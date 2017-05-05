AUO smartwatch AMOLED panels adopted by fashion brands

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 5 May 2017]

At the Baselworld 2017 watch and jewelry show in Switzerland during March 23-30, 11 fashion brands showcased smartwatches, and nine of them adopted 1.2- and 1.4-inch circle-shaped AMOLED panels produced by AU Optronics (AUO), according to the Taiwan-based panel maker.

AUO said it will begin shipments of such AMOLED panels in the second quarter of 2017 and expects quarterly shipments to reach one million units in the second half of the year.

AUO is among a very small group of AMOLED panel makers around the world. As Samsung Display has dominated global supply of smartphone-use AMOLED panels, AUO has avoid competition with the former by focusing smart wearable applications as well as VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) devices.

AUO also began production of 13.3-inch Ultra HD LTPS TFT-LCD panels for notebooks, the world's first model of its kind, in March 2017 and will increase output in third-quarter 2017.