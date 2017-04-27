AUO reports strong profits for 1Q17

AU Optronics (AUO) has announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2017, with consolidated revenues reaching NT$88.56 billion (US$2.94 billion), down by 3.6% from the previous quarter. Net profit for the quarter came to NT$9.44 billion.
Net profit attributable to owners of the company was NT$9.48 billion, with a basic EPS of NT$0.98, the Taiwan-based LCD panel maker said.
In the first quarter of 2017, large-size (10-inch and above) panel shipments totaled 27.23 million units, down by 3.8% quarter-over-quarter. Shipments of small- to medium-size panels in the same quarter were around 36.43 million units, up by 1.9% quarter-over-quarter.
Looking back on the first quarter, AUO said although it was a traditionally slow season, demand from customers remained healthy, while the panel prices also mildly increased. As a result, AUO said it performed well financially.
Affected by annual maintenance and fewer working days, AUO’s revenues for the first quarter came down slightly by 3.6% quarter-over-quarter to NT$88.56 billion. However, AUO’s operating profit improved by 4.0% quarter-over-quarter to NT$12.02 billion.
Net profit attributable to owners of the company went up by 5.7% from the previous quarter, which marked the best first quarter results since 2009, the firm said.
Looking into the second quarter of 2017, AUO said as it enters the traditionally highe seasons with seasonal inventory build-up, ordering momentum from customers is expected to improve, and its overall loading rates are also expected to maintain at high levels.
AUO: Consolidated income statement, 4Q15 - 4Q16 (NT$k)
Item
4Q-2016
3Q-2016
2Q-2016
1Q-2016
4Q-2015
NT$k
% of sales
NT$k
% of sales
NT$k
% of sales
NT$k
% of sales
NT$k
% of sales
|
Gross sales
91,845,582
|
86,017,319
|
80,090,903
|
71,135,232
|
83,442,089
|
|
Operating revenue
91,845,582
|
100%
86,017,319
|
100%
80,090,903
|
100%
71,135,232
|
100%
83,442,089
|
100%
|
Gross profit (loss) from operations
17,229,201
|
18.8%
11,307,959
|
13.1%
5,564,339
|
6.9%
389,520
|
0.5%
4,488,555
|
5.4%
|
Operating expenses
5,668,782
|
6.2%
5,548,695
|
6.5%
5,448,648
|
6.8%
5,486,438
|
7.7%
5,659,397
|
6.8%
|
Operating income (loss)
11,560,419
|
12.6%
5,759,264
|
6.7%
115,691
|
0.1%
-5,096,918
|
-7.2%
-1,170,842
|
-1.4%
|
Non-operating expenses and losses
-269,015
|
-0.3%
-339,580
|
-0.4%
-355,849
|
-0.4%
-188,110
|
-0.3%
-6,859,400
|
-8.2%
|
Income from continuing operations before income tax
11,291,404
|
12.3%
5,419,684
|
6.3%
-240,158
|
-0.3%
-5,285,028
|
-7.4%
-8,030,242
|
-9.6%
|
Net income (loss)
8,375,097
|
9.1%
4,615,612
|
5.4%
-803,574
|
-1%
-5,580,424
|
-7.8%
-8,239,234
|
-9.9%
|
Diluted earnings per share (NT$)
0.9
|
0.5
|
-0.1
|
-0.6
|
-0.8
|
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017