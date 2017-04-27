AUO reports strong profits for 1Q17

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 27 April 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) has announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2017, with consolidated revenues reaching NT$88.56 billion (US$2.94 billion), down by 3.6% from the previous quarter. Net profit for the quarter came to NT$9.44 billion.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company was NT$9.48 billion, with a basic EPS of NT$0.98, the Taiwan-based LCD panel maker said.

In the first quarter of 2017, large-size (10-inch and above) panel shipments totaled 27.23 million units, down by 3.8% quarter-over-quarter. Shipments of small- to medium-size panels in the same quarter were around 36.43 million units, up by 1.9% quarter-over-quarter.

Looking back on the first quarter, AUO said although it was a traditionally slow season, demand from customers remained healthy, while the panel prices also mildly increased. As a result, AUO said it performed well financially.

Affected by annual maintenance and fewer working days, AUO’s revenues for the first quarter came down slightly by 3.6% quarter-over-quarter to NT$88.56 billion. However, AUO’s operating profit improved by 4.0% quarter-over-quarter to NT$12.02 billion.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company went up by 5.7% from the previous quarter, which marked the best first quarter results since 2009, the firm said.

Looking into the second quarter of 2017, AUO said as it enters the traditionally highe seasons with seasonal inventory build-up, ordering momentum from customers is expected to improve, and its overall loading rates are also expected to maintain at high levels.

AUO: Consolidated income statement, 4Q15 - 4Q16 (NT$k) Item 4Q-2016 3Q-2016 2Q-2016 1Q-2016 4Q-2015 NT$k % of sales NT$k % of sales NT$k % of sales NT$k % of sales NT$k % of sales Gross sales 91,845,582 86,017,319 80,090,903 71,135,232 83,442,089 Operating revenue 91,845,582 100% 86,017,319 100% 80,090,903 100% 71,135,232 100% 83,442,089 100% Gross profit (loss) from operations 17,229,201 18.8% 11,307,959 13.1% 5,564,339 6.9% 389,520 0.5% 4,488,555 5.4% Operating expenses 5,668,782 6.2% 5,548,695 6.5% 5,448,648 6.8% 5,486,438 7.7% 5,659,397 6.8% Operating income (loss) 11,560,419 12.6% 5,759,264 6.7% 115,691 0.1% -5,096,918 -7.2% -1,170,842 -1.4% Non-operating expenses and losses -269,015 -0.3% -339,580 -0.4% -355,849 -0.4% -188,110 -0.3% -6,859,400 -8.2% Income from continuing operations before income tax 11,291,404 12.3% 5,419,684 6.3% -240,158 -0.3% -5,285,028 -7.4% -8,030,242 -9.6% Net income (loss) 8,375,097 9.1% 4,615,612 5.4% -803,574 -1% -5,580,424 -7.8% -8,239,234 -9.9% Diluted earnings per share (NT$) 0.9 0.5 -0.1 -0.6 -0.8

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017