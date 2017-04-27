Taipei, Friday, April 28, 2017 10:14 (GMT+8)
sunny
Taipei
26°C
AUO reports strong profits for 1Q17
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 27 April 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) has announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2017, with consolidated revenues reaching NT$88.56 billion (US$2.94 billion), down by 3.6% from the previous quarter. Net profit for the quarter came to NT$9.44 billion.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company was NT$9.48 billion, with a basic EPS of NT$0.98, the Taiwan-based LCD panel maker said.

In the first quarter of 2017, large-size (10-inch and above) panel shipments totaled 27.23 million units, down by 3.8% quarter-over-quarter. Shipments of small- to medium-size panels in the same quarter were around 36.43 million units, up by 1.9% quarter-over-quarter.

Looking back on the first quarter, AUO said although it was a traditionally slow season, demand from customers remained healthy, while the panel prices also mildly increased. As a result, AUO said it performed well financially.

Affected by annual maintenance and fewer working days, AUO’s revenues for the first quarter came down slightly by 3.6% quarter-over-quarter to NT$88.56 billion. However, AUO’s operating profit improved by 4.0% quarter-over-quarter to NT$12.02 billion.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company went up by 5.7% from the previous quarter, which marked the best first quarter results since 2009, the firm said.

Looking into the second quarter of 2017, AUO said as it enters the traditionally highe seasons with seasonal inventory build-up, ordering momentum from customers is expected to improve, and its overall loading rates are also expected to maintain at high levels.

AUO: Consolidated income statement, 4Q15 - 4Q16 (NT$k)

Item

4Q-2016

3Q-2016

2Q-2016

1Q-2016

4Q-2015

NT$k

% of sales

NT$k

% of sales

NT$k

% of sales

NT$k

% of sales

NT$k

% of sales

Gross sales

91,845,582

 

86,017,319

 

80,090,903

 

71,135,232

 

83,442,089

 

Operating revenue

91,845,582

100%

86,017,319

100%

80,090,903

100%

71,135,232

100%

83,442,089

100%

Gross profit (loss) from operations

17,229,201

18.8%

11,307,959

13.1%

5,564,339

6.9%

389,520

0.5%

4,488,555

5.4%

Operating expenses

5,668,782

6.2%

5,548,695

6.5%

5,448,648

6.8%

5,486,438

7.7%

5,659,397

6.8%

Operating income (loss)

11,560,419

12.6%

5,759,264

6.7%

115,691

0.1%

-5,096,918

-7.2%

-1,170,842

-1.4%

Non-operating expenses and losses

-269,015

-0.3%

-339,580

-0.4%

-355,849

-0.4%

-188,110

-0.3%

-6,859,400

-8.2%

Income from continuing operations before income tax

11,291,404

12.3%

5,419,684

6.3%

-240,158

-0.3%

-5,285,028

-7.4%

-8,030,242

-9.6%

Net income (loss)

8,375,097

9.1%

4,615,612

5.4%

-803,574

-1%

-5,580,424

-7.8%

-8,239,234

-9.9%

Diluted earnings per share (NT$)

0.9

 

0.5

 

-0.1

 

-0.6

 

-0.8

 

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

Categories: Display panel Displays

Tags: 1Q17 2017 AUO LCD profit

Companies: AU Optronics

Realtime news

  • Foxconn plans to expand capacity in central China mainly for Amazon

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:58

  • Largan Precision to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$63.50

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:56

  • AUO expects 2Q17 large-size panel shipments to shrink 1-5% on quarter

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:55

  • Silitech Technology suffers net loss per share of NT$0.36 for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:53

  • Radiant Opto-Electronics to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$4.50

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:52

  • Lenovo to end ZUK smartphone business

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:51

  • Gamania Digital Entertainment nets NT$0.34 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:50

  • Firich Enterprises to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$1

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:49

  • MediaTek smartphone-chip shipments likely to fall in 2017

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:48

  • Macronix reports profit for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:47

  • GiONEE, Oppo, Vivo to launch smartphones with dual-lens cameras

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:46

  • FPCB maker Flexium 1Q17 profits fall

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:45

  • Macronix developing 3D NAND technology for SSDs

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:44

  • Gaming PC sales in North America in 2016 grow 25-30%

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:43

  • Faraday seeing growth in 28nm chip market

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:42

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link