AUO reports dereases in October revenues

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) has announced its consolidated revenues for October 2017 reached NT$27.43 billion (US$910 million), down by 5.6% on month and 9.9% on year.

Shipments of large-sized panels (10-inch and above) for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications exceeded 9.20 million units in October 2017, down by 10.1% from the previous month, according to the company.

As for small- to medium-sized panels, shipments came to around 15.42 million units, down by 5.7% on month, the Taiwan-based LCD panel maker said.

AUO: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Oct-17 27,430 (5.6%) (9.9%) 287,795 7.5% Sep-17 29,068 (3.6%) (3.8%) 260,365 9.8% Aug-17 30,144 7% 4.1% 231,297 11.7% Jul-17 28,183 (1.4%) 5% 201,153 13% Jun-17 28,573 1.8% 4% 172,969 14.4% May-17 28,063 1% 4.7% 144,396 16.7% Apr-17 27,776 (10.6%) 7.6% 116,333 20% Mar-17 31,052 6.6% 18.2% 88,557 24.5% Feb-17 29,136 2.7% 41.6% 57,505 28.2% Jan-17 28,369 (9%) 16.8% 28,369 16.8% Dec-16 31,162 3% 21% 329,089 (8.7%) Nov-16 30,242 (0.7%) 6.2% 297,927 (11%) Oct-16 30,442 0.7% 4.3% 267,685 (12.6%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017