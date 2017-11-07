Taipei, Wednesday, November 8, 2017 15:57 (GMT+8)
AUO reports dereases in October revenues
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) has announced its consolidated revenues for October 2017 reached NT$27.43 billion (US$910 million), down by 5.6% on month and 9.9% on year.

Shipments of large-sized panels (10-inch and above) for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications exceeded 9.20 million units in October 2017, down by 10.1% from the previous month, according to the company.

As for small- to medium-sized panels, shipments came to around 15.42 million units, down by 5.7% on month, the Taiwan-based LCD panel maker said.

AUO: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Oct-17

27,430

(5.6%)

(9.9%)

287,795

7.5%

Sep-17

29,068

(3.6%)

(3.8%)

260,365

9.8%

Aug-17

30,144

7%

4.1%

231,297

11.7%

Jul-17

28,183

(1.4%)

5%

201,153

13%

Jun-17

28,573

1.8%

4%

172,969

14.4%

May-17

28,063

1%

4.7%

144,396

16.7%

Apr-17

27,776

(10.6%)

7.6%

116,333

20%

Mar-17

31,052

6.6%

18.2%

88,557

24.5%

Feb-17

29,136

2.7%

41.6%

57,505

28.2%

Jan-17

28,369

(9%)

16.8%

28,369

16.8%

Dec-16

31,162

3%

21%

329,089

(8.7%)

Nov-16

30,242

(0.7%)

6.2%

297,927

(11%)

Oct-16

30,442

0.7%

4.3%

267,685

(12.6%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

