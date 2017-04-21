HTC to unveil new smartphone on May 16

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 21 April 2017]

HTC has sent out invitations for a product event to be held in Taipei on May 16. The Taiwan-based vendor is expected to launch a new model of its HTC U family flagship products, according to market sources.

The company launched its 5.7-inch HTC U Ultra and 5.2-inch HTC U Play in early 2017, priced at NT$23,900 and NT$13,900, respectively, unlocked. Both models come with AI (artificial intelligence) technology.

The new flagship model is likely to be named HTC U as suggested by the banner "Squeeze for the Brilliant U" written on the invitation card.

The HTC U will feature a 5.5-inch display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, compared to the Snapdragon 821 used in the U Ultra and the MediaTek Helio P10 used in the U Play, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The HTC U is also likely to feature touch sensors on the two sides of its body, enabling to turn on camera, drive fingerprint sensor, swtich apps or return to home page, the paper indicated.

HTC lowered the prices of a number of its smartphones sold in the US market recently in order to ramp up sales. The price of the HTC U Ultra was reduced to US$599 from US$749, the HTC 10 to US$499 from US$699, the HTC Bolt to US$450 from US$600, and the HTC One A9 to US$199 from US$499.