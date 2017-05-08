HTC sees revenues down in April

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 8 May 2017]

HTC has reported revenues of NT$4.713 billion (US$156.14 million) for April, down 9.29% on month and 18.03% on year. For the first four months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$19.245 billion, decreasing 6.45% on year.

The poor performance for April indicated that sales of the company's latest HTC U Ultra and U Play family products were lower than expected, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company is counting on to ramp up its smartphone shipments by releasing its new flagship model, tentatively named HTC U 11, on May 16.

Meanwhile, HTC is scheduled to unveil its financial results for the first quarter of 2017 on May 9. The company is expected to be able to narrow its losses due to the sale of an idle factory in Shanghai, said the paper.