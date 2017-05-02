HTC showcases VR innovations

Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 2 May 2017]

HTC recently hosted its fourth investors conference for its Virtual Reality Venture Capital Alliance (VRVCA) in San Francisco to showcase latest development and content from the alliance’s VR and augmented reality (AR) startups.

HTC-invested 7invensun and Oben have developed eyeball-track technology, VR social platform and wireless transmission technology for HTC’s VR platform and these innovations are expected to become available in the market in the near future.

The eyeball-tracking module developed by 7invensun will start pre-order in early May priced at CNY1,500 (US$217).