HTC launches new flagship smartphone U11

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 17 May 2017]

HTC has launched its new flagship smartphone, the U11, which comes with Edge Sense pressure-sensitive technology that allows users to kick off a number of applications by squeezing the edges of the smartphone body.

The U11 features a 5.5-inch Super LCD display with a resolution of 534ppi, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core CPU, as well as a curved all-glass body. It also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, though the company also offers a version with 6GB RAM/128GB ROM.

The handset also has an IP67 water and dust resistance certification, as well as HTC's high-end BoomSound Hi-Fi Edition stereo speakers with a Hi-Res Audio certification.

The U11 also sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with HTC's Ultrapixel 3 technology, a f/1.7 aperture, 4K video recording, dual-LED flash and slow-motion video. The front-end selfie camera is a 16-megapixel setup with a wide-range lens and 1080p video.

In addition to supporting Google Assistant, the U11 also offers access to Amazon's Alexa in the US, UK and Germany from July, the company said.

In the Taiwan market, a 4GB RAM/64GB ROM version is available at NT$19,900 (US$661) with the availability to begin on June1. The product will also hit the shelves in the markets in Europe, the US, China and Hong Kong at the end of May or early June.

HTC U11

Photo: Company