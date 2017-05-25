Taipei, Friday, May 26, 2017 00:06 (GMT+8)
HTC rolls out AI device for medical diagnosing applications
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 25 May 2017]

HTC has come out with an artificial intelligence (AI)-based device and related applications for medical examination and diagnosis applications, according to Edward Chang, president of healthcare and research unit at HTC.

Working with Dynamical Biomarkers Group, HTC's healthcare unit has come with a DeepQ device, a lightweight, wireless diagnostic tool capable of accurately diagnosing 13 health conditions, leveraging advanced mobile, wireless and medical technology, and artificial intelligence, Chang said.

The DeepQ device received the runner-up title for performance at the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE competition in April 2017, Chang revealed.

HTC is working to commercialize the DeepQ, and yet details of the process are still not available, Chang noted.

HTC is also currently developing a diagnosing system which will enable consumers on how to allocate which clinic department, hospital, doctor and even a date to better address individual health problems at the most efficient manner, Chang added.

HTC's healthcare research unit has a total of 60 personnel working in Taiwan, the US and China, of whom 20 are engaged in developing AI and cloud computing products, Chang said.

Edward Chang

Edward Chang, president of HTC healthcare and research
Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, May 2017

