HTC announces first grants in VR for Impact program

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 April 2017]

HTC has announced the first grant recipients of its VR for Impact program. The VR for Impact is a US$10 million program designed to drive VR content and technologies to increase awareness and create positive impact in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

HTC announced three VR projects developed by three independent content developers: Space VR, Tree and The Extraordinary Honey Bee.

The Space VR application concerns the launch of the world's first VR satellite, a VR platform which will allow users to experience space through the immersion of VR. The satellite will launch later 2017 on Space X. The Tree application lets users experience environmental destruction arising from deforestation in rainforest areas, and the Honey Bee makes users aware of the negative impact of decreasing bee populations.

HTC said it will continue to support a total of 17 sustainable development goals initiated by the United Nations. The company is also expected to announce additional grant recipients through the end of 2017.