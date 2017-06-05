Global AR/VR headset shipments gain momentum in 1Q17, says IDC

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 5 June 2017]

Global shipments of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets continued to soar with a total of 2.3 million units shipped in the first quarter of 2017, according to IDC.

With a long list of new products scheduled to ship in the second half of 2017, IDC is forecasting triple-digit growth for the full year.

VR represented the vast majority (more than 98%) of headsets shipped during the first quarter. Within VR, about two-thirds of all headset shipments were screenless viewers, such as Samsung's Gear VR and Google's Daydream View.

Meanwhile, tethered VR headsets, such as the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Sony's PSVR, accounted for one third of the market.

Samsung continued to drive the highest shipment volumes in the market with its Gear VR headset shipments reaching 489,500 units in the first quarter.

Sony ranked second with its PSVR shipments reaching 419,000 units, while HTC took the third position with 190,900 units of the Vive shipped in the quarter.

Shipments of Oculus Rift totaled 99,300 units, followed by TCL's Alcatel VR headset at 91,300 units, the data showed.