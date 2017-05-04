Taipei, Saturday, May 6, 2017 09:13 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
26°C
HTC to release new Vive audio solution on June 6
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 4 May 2017]

HTC has announced that it will release its integrated headphone solution, the Vive Deluxe Audio Strap, for the Vive globally on June 6 for NT$3,499 (US$116).

The company also said it will begin to deliver Vive Business Edition headsets which have been in preorders since February 27, and all new purchases of the Vive Business Edition will come standard with the Deluxe Audio Strap.

The ergonomically-designed new audio strap can replace the Vive's original strap to enhance users' VR experience, said the company as cited by the Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN). The new audio strap includes adjustable integrated headphones connected via the Vive's on-board audio jack.

Innodisk
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link