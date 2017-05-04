HTC to release new Vive audio solution on June 6

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 4 May 2017]

HTC has announced that it will release its integrated headphone solution, the Vive Deluxe Audio Strap, for the Vive globally on June 6 for NT$3,499 (US$116).

The company also said it will begin to deliver Vive Business Edition headsets which have been in preorders since February 27, and all new purchases of the Vive Business Edition will come standard with the Deluxe Audio Strap.

The ergonomically-designed new audio strap can replace the Vive's original strap to enhance users' VR experience, said the company as cited by the Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN). The new audio strap includes adjustable integrated headphones connected via the Vive's on-board audio jack.