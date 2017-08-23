LTPS panel makers diversifying applications

LTPS panels makers have stepped up efforts to develop other applications than those for smartphones amid increasing competition caused by the shift of mainstream technology from LTPS to AMOLED panels by smartphone vendors, as well as by increased capacity in the sector, according to industry sources.

Global LTPS-panel production capacity will increase by 30% by the end of the third quarter of 2017 as compared to a year earlier due to capacity ramps by AU Optronics (AUO), the Foxconn Group, BOE Technology and Tianma Micro-electronics, said the sources.

Demand for LTPS panels peaked in 2015 in which most smartphone vendors were using LTPS displays for their high-end models.

However, the decision by Apple to shift to AMOLED from LTPS panels for its next-generation iPhone devices is sending other smartphone brands following suit, and demand and pricing for LTPS panels falling.

Consequently, the capacity utilization rates of most LTPS panel plants have dropped to 60% on average recently, from above 80% in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants).

On the other hand, smartphone vendors have been stepping up their purchases of AMOLED panels. Taking Oppo and Vivo for example, the two vendors together are expected to purchase up to 100 million AMOLED panels in 2017, a significant increase from the 82 million units bought a year earlier, DSCC indicated.

Facing the adverse market conditions, AUO has shifted part of the production lines at its LTPS plant in Kunshan, China to produce LTPS notebook panels since the first quarter of 2017, said sources at the company, who also added that the LTPS panels have been adopted by a number of notebook vendors.

AUO is also gearing up efforts to develop other non-consumer application markets for its LTPS display products, including automotive and aerospace panels, noted the sources.

