Why build proprietary GenAI? Q&A with BCG Henderson Institute global director Francois Candelon

The progress of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) over the past few years has taken many people in the industry by surprise. Since the release of GPT-3, the research community and industry experts have been exploring its potential and pushing the boundaries even further, including the semiconductor industry, especially the design stage.

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG)'s recent announcement of a strategic collaboration with Intel to deliver "enterprise-grade, secure AI" is a good example of such an endeavor. DIGITIMES Asia spoke with BCG Henderson Institute global director Francois Candelon to find out the motives behind the collaboration and drew his insights on the potential AI disruption on the industries and the future impact.

Q: Why did BCG choose to build its proprietary generative AI system with Intel?

In looking to address the world’s most important challenges and opportunities, we’re collaborating with the world’s leading experts in AI. Together, we are bringing fully custom and proprietary generative AI solutions to enterprise clients across industries, while keeping private data in isolation and their trusted environments.

Today’s popular pre-built large language models rely on a public cloud or non-customer-controlled infrastructure and can take three to six months – from data ingestion to a fully trained custom model that’s ready to deploy. Intel’s unique combination of Xeon Scalable Processors and AI optimized hardware (Habana Gaudi) with an optimized software stack creates an unmatched ability to develop and deploy fully customizable enterprise-scale generative AI solutions for a variety of businesses across different market sectors.

The built-in flexibility of Intel’s solutions was a perfect complement to BCG’s AI and engineering services to design and deploy enterprise-grade generative AI solutions, while expertly navigating the people/process/policy changes that come with powerful organizational change. As a result, we expect to be able to enable GenAI solutions for enterprise clients at scale in weeks rather than months or years. Generative AI is an emerging and dynamic space so it’s critical that organizations pick the right technology provider to power their GenAI journeys. As we vetted against our own info security and data privacy requirements, which are among the most rigorous in the world – Intel emerged as one of the few providers who could satisfy our security and performance requirements with speed and scale.

Q: Do you customize the GenAI system for each corporate customer? Is it deployed in the cloud or at the edge?

Customization plays a significant role in BCG's GenAI system implementation for corporate customers. BCG recognizes that tailoring the system to the unique requirements of each client leads to faster and more effective results. By customizing the system, BCG ensures that it aligns with the specific needs, challenges, and goals of the client's organization.

Regarding deployment, the GenAI system is designed to be used within the client's premises, similar to how BCG employs it internally. This approach allows for greater control, security, and integration with existing infrastructure. However, it's important to note that the system's implementation requires adequate computational capabilities and capacity to ensure smooth operation. The decision to deploy the system on the cloud or at the edge depends on various factors, including accuracy, security, and cost considerations. Each company must carefully evaluate these factors before determining the most suitable deployment approach for its specific use case.

Q: How many domains of knowledge does your LLM system cover? Are banking and customer service best suited for B2B applications?

The domains covered by BCG's LLM (large language model) system depend on the specific requirements and knowledge base of each client. BCG's generative AI system is designed to incorporate and leverage the client's domain-specific knowledge effectively. The real differentiator and value proposition lie in the proprietary data provided by the client. By integrating this proprietary data into the deep learning process, the system gains new layers of insight and intelligence, enabling it to deliver highly relevant and accurate results tailored to the client's specific needs.

BCG has successfully applied the generative AI system across various industries and use cases. For instance, BCG utilized the system for internal knowledge management, leveraging its own assets such as slides and reports. Additionally, the system has been employed in industries such as oil and gas, where the security of data is of paramount importance. In one case, an exploration and production company in the oil and gas sector entrusted the generative AI system with all its project-related data, benefiting from enhanced security and advanced data-driven insights.

Another example involves a material company engaged in inverse design. BCG employed the generative AI system to prompt the discovery of new materials with specific characteristics, such as increased conductivity and reduced weight. This showcases the system's ability to revolutionize design processes and drive innovation across various industries.

While banking and customer service are indeed well-suited for business-to-business (B2B) applications of generative AI, the applicability of the system extends beyond these domains. The effectiveness and value of the system heavily rely on the unique knowledge and data assets of each client, making it versatile across a wide range of industries and use cases.

Q: Considering the powerful nature of generative AI, how will it disrupt the labor force and impact competition among companies?

The impact of generative AI on the labor force and competition among companies is a subject of considerable discussion. However, it's important to note that the role of generative AI is not to replace humans but to empower them in utilizing AI capabilities effectively.

One popular quote captures this idea: "Humans won't be replaced by AI; humans will be replaced by humans using AI." Generative AI, in particular, lacks a truth function, which means that certain tasks are not easily handled through pure stochastic processes. While simple calculations like 2 + 2 can be easily resolved through stochastic means, more complex and data-scarce tasks require human supervision to ensure quality and accuracy.

For small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the adoption of generative AI may pose financial challenges, as the initial investment and ongoing computational requirements can be significant. Consequently, not all SMEs may immediately embrace the technology. Additionally, the successful implementation of generative AI relies on proper training and upskilling of personnel to effectively utilize the system. Failure to do so can lead to risks associated with shadow AI, where data leakage occurs inadvertently.

Generative AI represents a meritocratic democratization of AI capabilities, eliminating the need for extensive coding skills like Python. However, it does require organizations to invest in training their workforce to ensure responsible and effective use. Shadow AI is a significant risk that organizations must address through responsible AI frameworks and governance guidelines.

While generative AI may not be suitable for every organization initially, its adoption is expected to expand over time. It fosters a meritocratic environment where individuals or companies with better utilization and understanding of generative AI will outperform their counterparts. Consequently, certain capabilities, such as content development personalization and analytical skills, may become less critical in the face of AI's disruptive potential.

The impact of generative AI on the labor force and competition is comparable to transformative innovations of the past, such as electricity, automobiles, and the internet. The magnitude of AI's influence is significant and demands attention from governments, industries, and individuals. Embracing and leveraging the power of generative AI is crucial for companies and countries to remain competitive and innovative in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Q: Given that generative AI requires substantial energy and computing power, is the world generating enough energy to support its rapid expansion?

The energy consumption and computational requirements of generative AI are valid concerns and potential downsides of the technology. However, it's important to consider the evolving nature of AI and the potential for more energy-efficient models in the future.

Currently, generative AI models indeed consume a significant amount of energy. However, as research progresses and technology advances, there is a strong likelihood that smaller models with lower computational demands will emerge. These compact models could run efficiently on devices like laptops with a single GPU, significantly reducing the energy requirements.

It's crucial to monitor the hardware aspect of generative AI as it plays a vital role in addressing energy consumption concerns. Taiwan, for instance, has positioned itself as a leader in hardware production, which contributes to optimizing the performance and energy efficiency of AI systems. Organizations must remain vigilant to leverage the full potential of generative AI without being disrupted by technological advancements or energy limitations.

The impact of generative AI on the labor force and competition is a global phenomenon. It plays out at various levels and across different geographies. Consequently, every country must recognize the importance of industrial innovation and upgrade its capabilities to remain competitive.

Francois Candelon bio:

Francois Candelon is the Global Director of the BCG Henderson Institute, Boston Consulting Group's think tank dedicated to exploring and developing valuable new insights from business, technology, economics, and science by embracing the powerful technology of ideas. He is also a leader of BCG GAMMA's AI@Scale effort for technology, media, and telecommunications companies. GAMMA is BCG's data science and advanced analytics unit.

BCG Henderson Institute Global Director Francois Candelon in its Taipei office.

Photo: BCG