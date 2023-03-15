Tokyo Electron broadens talent investment in Taiwan with new training center

Japan-based semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron (TEL) is strengthening its investment in Taiwan, expecting to complete the construction of its operation office in Tainan, southern Taiwan in the latter half of 2024, focusing on software and hardware development, along with the manufacturing and maintenance of backend equipment.

Roger Chang, TEL Taiwan President, indicated that TEL's investment in Taiwan focuses on technology development, talent cultivation and supply chain.

In terms of technology development, TEL indicates that it is one of the few international chip equipment suppliers in Taiwan that operates a cutting-edge research facility equipped with 300mm wafers. In 2021, the Japan-based equipment maker has already inaugurated its Global Engineers Training Center, located in Hsinchu Science Park, training more than 3000 engineers per year. The center is equipped with semiconductor manufacturing equipment covering various stages of the CMOS process.

In fiscal 2022, TEL saw its R&D expenses rising to 158.2 billion yen (US$1.17 billion). In the ensuing five years from fiscal 2023 on, the company will have more than 1 trillion yen of R&D expenditures planned. Outside of Japan, where TEL has three R&D bases, it also operates R&D bases in Ireland (TEL Magnetic Solutions), South Korea (TEL Technology Center Korea), Taiwan (TEL Technology Center, Taiwan), and the US (TEL Manufacturing and Engineering of America, TEL Technology Center, America)

Apart from R&D bases, TEL also has research consortiums in Belgium (Imec), France (CEA-Leti), Singapore (IME), US (BRIDG and SUNY Poly/NY CREATES). In Japan, TEL partners with the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology.

TEL indicates that it is the only manufacturer in the world that offers a lineup of equipment covering the four sequential processes that are critical to semiconductor manufacturing, namely deposition, coater/developer, etching and cleaning. Notably, it leads the market in segments like coater/developer, gas chemical etching, diffusion furnace, batch deposition and prober. When it comes to the coater/developer that can be integrated inline with EUV exposure systems, TEL has a 100% market share.

Meanwhile, the company also aims to double its staff in Taiwan within three years. TEL's total staff in Taiwan has reached approximately 1600 people since TEL set up its Taiwan operation in 1996, according to Chang.

As of fiscal 2022, TEL saw net sales of 2,003.8 billion yen, with Taiwan accounting for 18% of the figure, while China, South Korea and Japan respectively accounted for 28.3%, 19% and 11.5% of TEL net sales. The sales number has surpassed the target set by TEL in 2019 to reach net sales of 2 trillion yen in fiscal 2024, and TEL has updated its financial model, targeting 3 trillion yen or above by fiscal 2027.

A heavyweight in Japan's semiconductor industry, TEL recently saw its former chairman Tetsuro Higashi taking the helm of Rapidus - a Japanese state-backed consortium aiming to bring 2nm technology into domestic production by 2027. The country has also been included in the dialogues surrounding the US-proposed 'Chip 4' alliance. Asked about the potential impact of the 'Chip 4', TEL Taiwan President Roger Chang pointed to the vague objectives of the 'Chip 4' formation, noting that its Asian participants - namely Japan, Taiwan and South Korea - could have different visions on Chip 4 goals. Thus, Chang indicated that it'd be difficult for TEL to weigh the implications of Chip 4 at this stage.

TEL's Global Engineers Training Center in Taiwan leverages AR/VR devices to assist training. Credit: TEL