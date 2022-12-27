Chinese OLED makers to decelerate capacity expansion

China-based OLED panel makers' production capacity as a percentage of the global total will see slower growth as utilization of their existing lines has decreased to low levels, prompting them to decelerate capacity expansions, according to The Elec.

Chinese OLED panel makers together occupied less than 20% of the global production capacity in 2019, but increased to about 30% in 2020, nearly 40% in 2021, The Elec cited Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) as indicating. It will rise to about 40% in 2022 but then slow down, reaching about 45% in 2027.

Chinese makers have been keen on constructing 6G flexible OLED panel production lines with government subsidies, and their present capacity has exceeded demand.

According to DSCC forecast, South Korea's Samsung Display will continue to have the largest flexible OLED panel production capacity until 2027 but its global market share will drop to 29% in the year, while China-based BOE will remain in second place.