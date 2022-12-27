中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Dec 28, 2022
    11:43
    light rain
    17°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Server industry core to stabilizing electronics supply chain in 2023
    33min ago
    Economic headwinds temporarily impacting made-in-India smartphones
    38min ago
    Quanta to set up plant in northern Vietnam
    Dec 27, 20:05
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Chinese OLED makers to decelerate capacity expansion

    Staff reporter, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    China-based OLED panel makers' production capacity as a percentage of the global total will see slower growth as utilization of their existing lines has decreased to low levels, prompting them to decelerate capacity expansions, according to The Elec.

    Chinese OLED panel makers together occupied less than 20% of the global production capacity in 2019, but increased to about 30% in 2020, nearly 40% in 2021, The Elec cited Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) as indicating. It will rise to about 40% in 2022 but then slow down, reaching about 45% in 2027.

    Chinese makers have been keen on constructing 6G flexible OLED panel production lines with government subsidies, and their present capacity has exceeded demand.

    According to DSCC forecast, South Korea's Samsung Display will continue to have the largest flexible OLED panel production capacity until 2027 but its global market share will drop to 29% in the year, while China-based BOE will remain in second place.

    Categories
    Display panel Displays + photonics
    Tags
    capacity China OLED
    Related stories
    Dec 19
    Global shipments of flexible OLED panels growing amid declining smartphone sale
    Dec 9
    Global OLED Technology warns BOE Technology not to infringe on OLED patents
    Nov 25
    Samsung Display ranks first in 3Q22 shipments of mobile device-use OLED panels
    Nov 4
    US can choke Chinese OLED production if tech war spills into the panel industry
    Sep 30
    Xiamen Tianma Display Technology begins to ship flexible OLED panels
    Sep 1
    China panel makers put increased focus on automotive, OLED displays
    Aug 29
    Samsung Display, LG Display exhibit new OLED applications
    Aug 2
    Samsung Display sees profit, LG Display reports loss in 2Q22
    Jun 24
    Samsung Display to reportedly supply car-use OLED panels for BMW
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    megawin
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 27, 09:13
    STAr Technologies announces PoWoS trademark registration
    Tuesday 27 December 2022
    Taipei City government promotes digital transformation: Boosting innovation momentum of SMEs
    Tuesday 27 December 2022
    MORAI to showcase latest autonomous driving simulation technology at CES 2023
    Friday 23 December 2022
    Nordic Semiconductor showcases leading Bluetooth LE, Matter, low-power Wi-Fi, and cellular IoT technology at CES 2023
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Dec 27, 14:09
    Changan Automobile to invest CNY150 billion in new automotive technology supply chain
    Tuesday 27 December 2022
    Can Huawei restore consumer business by stepping into EVs?
    Tuesday 27 December 2022
    Taisic to expand production capacity for SiC substrates
    Tuesday 27 December 2022
    Taiwan SiC substrate suppliers need high-yield crystal growth to compete with fellow makers