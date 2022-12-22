中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Dec 23, 2022
    00:23
    mostly clear
    13°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Memory backend firms glad to see chipmakers cut back output
    1h 54min ago
    Network equipment maker Billion Electric focuses more on niche-market apps
    2h 6min ago
    Demand for cloud services promising in Southeast Asia
    2h 15min ago
    TI opens new 12-inch fab in US
    2h 27min ago
    Passive component makers step up deployment in EV market
    2h 37min ago
    Tyntek continues inventory digestion
    3h 54min ago
    Intel struggling to maintain discrete GPU business
    3h 58min ago
    Mobo and graphics card makers expect sales unlikely to pick up until 2H23
    4h 9min ago
    Memory module houses see limited room for further chip price drops
    4h 14min ago
    OSATs cautious about demand prospects after Lunar New Year
    4h 22min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Apple suppliers to move to northern India

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    As Apple's relocation out of China picks up pace, some suppliers reportedly have decided to move to northern India instead of southern India, where Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron assemble iPhones.

    IANS reported that some of Apple's suppliers held a meeting in South Korea and proposed to invest INR28 billion (US$340 million) in Uttar Pradesh. At least three suppliers, including Japan-based Seiko Advance and a camera parts maker whose name is undisclosed, have deposited 10% of the investment for land in Sector 29 of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

    Sector 29 of YEIDA is located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, less than 20 kilometers from New Delhi.

    According to YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh, Seiko Advance, an ink manufacturer well-known for the midnight green iPhone, plans to make its product on five acres of land at Sector 29. These suppliers proposed to set up manufacturing facilities on about 23 acres of land in Uttar Pradesh.

    More than half of Apple's suppliers in India set up their manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu in Apple's fiscal 2021 (October 2020 to September 2021), especially Taiwan-based suppliers such as Foxconn and Pegatron. Meanwhile, China-based vendors, including Oppo and Vivo, are investing in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Samsung Electronics and Samsung Display also have manufacturing plants in Greater Noida.

    WSJ quoted unnamed sources saying that Apple has asked suppliers to accelerate their moves to assemble Apple's products outside China, especially India and Vietnam. Nikkei Asia reported that Apple may begin manufacturing MacBooks in Vietnam in 2023.

    According to Bloomberg, Counterpoint Research analysts Ivan Lam and Shenghao Bai estimate that due to the pandemic and lockdowns in China, Foxconn may move 30% of its capacity to other Asian countries and Brazil.

    According to JP Morgan, India may account for 25% of global iPhone production by 2025, and DIGITIMES Research analyst Luke Lin foresees a nearly 50% of iPhone production share in India by 2027.

    Apple's suppliers in India: Number of plants, 2016-2021

    Region

    State

    Supplier

    2016

    2017

    2018

    2020

    2021

    Western

    Maharashtra

    Jabil

    1

    1

    Southern

    Tamil Nadu

    CCL Design

    1

    Flex

    1

    1

    1

    1

    1

    Foxconn

    1

    1

    1

    Lingyi iTech

    1

    1

    Pegatron

    1

    Salcomp

    1

    1

    Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology

    1

    Zhen Ding Technology Holding

    1

    1

    Karnataka

    Shenzhen YUTO Packaging Technology

    1

    1

    1

    1

    Wistron

    2

    2

    1

    1

    Andhra Pradesh

    Foxlink

    1

    1

    Northern

    Uttar Pradesh

    Sunwoda Electronic

    1

    1

    1

    Source: Apple Supplier List, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, December 2022

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE
    Tags
    Apple India
    Related stories
    Dec 19
    Apple suppliers accelerate buildup outside China, analysts say
    Dec 19
    India's manufacturing ambition challenged by hostel issue?
    Dec 19
    India roundup: iPhone exports value from India is expected to surpass INR200 billion in fiscal 2023
    Dec 13
    Tata reportedly to open Apple stores in India
    Dec 12
    India roundup: iPhone production expected to rise in India
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    Asia
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 21, 10:08
    Launching of Suzhou MEAN WELL Smart Park marks new milestone in becoming sustainable development group
    Monday 19 December 2022
    EDOM in help to create world's first true MEMS hearing aid using xMEMS silicon-micro speakers at CES 2023 in US
    Friday 16 December 2022
    Hand in hand with Taiwan semiconductor industry, TOPWELL accelerates expansion in international markets
    Thursday 15 December 2022
    ADATA to showcase retail solutions at NRF 2023
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Dec 22, 12:33
    CATL begins serial production of battery cells in Germany
    Thursday 22 December 2022
    Tesla places 4nm chip orders with TSMC
    Thursday 22 December 2022
    Zeekr and other Chinese new energy vehicle brands seeking public listing
    Thursday 22 December 2022
    Crucial automotive chip supply to remain tight in 2023