中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 27, 2022
    05:06
    mostly cloudy
    16°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Eris looking to expand power IC backend business
    6h 8min ago
    Enterprise storage demand to pick up as early as 2Q23
    6h 20min ago
    PCB equipment maker Taliang sees industry focus on high-end capacity
    7h 53min ago
    Taiwan SiC substrate suppliers need high-yield crystal growth to compete with fellow makers
    8h 8min ago
    China chipmaker breaks ground for 12-inch MEMS fab line
    8h 27min ago
    EOI to ramp up shipments for large-size miniLED displays in 2023
    8h 38min ago
    Taisic to expand production capacity for SiC substrates
    8h 47min ago
    SiC substrate prices in China rise in 2022
    9h 2min ago
    Upcoming Samsung Exynos AP to rival MediaTek counterpart
    9h 5min ago
    TV sales remain disappointing in Chin
    9h 26min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE

    India roundup: Apple suppliers to invest in northern India

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Apple's suppliers continued to move to India for manufacturing. With the help of Japanese and Taiwanese technologies, Sahasra Electronics will manufacture first India-made memory ICs in January 2023.

    Apple suppliers to invest in northern India

    According to Business Standard, Apple suppliers, including Seiko Advance, proposed to invest INR$28 billion (US$340 million) in an industrial park in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The companies are looking for land of 23 acres to set up manufacturing plants.

    India approves incentives for Foxconn for iPhone manufacturing

    NITI Aayog said in a press release published on the Press Information Bureau of India that the Indian government had approved INR3.5717 billion for Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development, Foxconn's Indian subsidiary, for its incremental sales for the period between August 2021 and March 2022.

    Sahasra to manufacture memory ICs and SSDs in early 2023

    According to Telecom Mirror, Sahasra Electronics signed an MoU with an Indian CCTV and surveillance systems provider to provide the latter with memory chips and SSDs, which will be manufactured at Sahasra's manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, in January 2023.

    Google launches AI-based language tools

    According to Analytics Insight, Google held its annual event Google for India, in which it announced AI-based language tools, such as an AI model that supports more than 100 local languages, Multisearch, a speech recognition model that supports Hinglish, etc. Google's efforts will lower the language barriers for people in India, where more than a thousand languages exist.

    Google to appeal India's antitrust ruling

    Following the order by the Competition Commission of India that requires Google to change its approach to Android, Google said that it would appeal the antitrust decision on Android and claimed that consumers and developers in India had benefitted from the OS platform, Reuters reports.

    Ericsson to ramp up 5G gear manufacturing in India

    The Economic Times quoted Nunzio Mirtillo, head of market of Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India at Ericsson that the company is ramping up production of 5G telecom equipment in Pune, Maharashtra, to support the 5G network deployments of Indian telecom service providers.

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    Apple India India roundup
    Related stories
    Dec 23
    Ola Electric to mass-produce battery cells by 2023
    Dec 23
    India may see component supply disruption as COVID cases surge in China
    Dec 22
    Sahasra to provide first India-made memory chips in January
    Dec 22
    Apple suppliers to move to northern India
    Dec 21
    India approves incentives for Foxconn for iPhone manufacturing
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    India roundup
    Asia
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 23, 11:37
    Nordic Semiconductor showcases leading Bluetooth LE, Matter, low-power Wi-Fi, and cellular IoT technology at CES 2023
    Thursday 22 December 2022
    LG Innotek to feature total solution for future cars in CES 2023
    Wednesday 21 December 2022
    Launching of Suzhou MEAN WELL Smart Park marks new milestone in becoming sustainable development group
    Monday 19 December 2022
    EDOM in help to create world's first true MEMS hearing aid using xMEMS silicon-micro speakers at CES 2023 in US
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Dec 26, 10:41
    This Indian EV startup plans to create new 4-wheeler segment worldwide
    Monday 26 December 2022
    Cheri Automobile wins investment from CATL due to respective EV-related motivations
    Monday 26 December 2022
    Toyota hits record November output, but shortages loom
    Monday 26 December 2022
    Nio's founder: 2023 sales will surpass Lexus' ICE models in China