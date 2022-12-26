India roundup: Apple suppliers to invest in northern India

Apple's suppliers continued to move to India for manufacturing. With the help of Japanese and Taiwanese technologies, Sahasra Electronics will manufacture first India-made memory ICs in January 2023.

According to Business Standard, Apple suppliers, including Seiko Advance, proposed to invest INR$28 billion (US$340 million) in an industrial park in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The companies are looking for land of 23 acres to set up manufacturing plants.

India approves incentives for Foxconn for iPhone manufacturing

NITI Aayog said in a press release published on the Press Information Bureau of India that the Indian government had approved INR3.5717 billion for Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development, Foxconn's Indian subsidiary, for its incremental sales for the period between August 2021 and March 2022.

Sahasra to manufacture memory ICs and SSDs in early 2023

According to Telecom Mirror, Sahasra Electronics signed an MoU with an Indian CCTV and surveillance systems provider to provide the latter with memory chips and SSDs, which will be manufactured at Sahasra's manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, in January 2023.

Google launches AI-based language tools

According to Analytics Insight, Google held its annual event Google for India, in which it announced AI-based language tools, such as an AI model that supports more than 100 local languages, Multisearch, a speech recognition model that supports Hinglish, etc. Google's efforts will lower the language barriers for people in India, where more than a thousand languages exist.

Google to appeal India's antitrust ruling

Following the order by the Competition Commission of India that requires Google to change its approach to Android, Google said that it would appeal the antitrust decision on Android and claimed that consumers and developers in India had benefitted from the OS platform, Reuters reports.

Ericsson to ramp up 5G gear manufacturing in India

The Economic Times quoted Nunzio Mirtillo, head of market of Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India at Ericsson that the company is ramping up production of 5G telecom equipment in Pune, Maharashtra, to support the 5G network deployments of Indian telecom service providers.