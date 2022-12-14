Taiwan science parks record total revenues of over NT$3,502 billion for January-October, says NSTC

Government-developed Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$3,502.626 billion (US$117.81 billion) in January-October 2022, growing 16.32% on year, according to National Science and Technology Council (NSTC).

HSP recorded 10-month revenues of NT$1,366.534 billion, rising 4.70% on year; STSP had NT$1,167.529 billion, up 35.31%, and CTSP posted NT$968.563 billion, up 14.89%.

The three science parks posted a combined export value of NT$2,540.280 billion for January-November 2022, increasing 2.98% on year, and a combined import value of NT$1,819.177 billion, growing 79.87%, NSTC said.

As of the end of November 2022, 1,121 companies had been approved to be stationed in the three parks and 939 of them had set up, were setting up or would set up factories there, NSTC indicated.

There were 321,615 employees in the three parks at the end of October 2022: 172,902 in HSP, 93,167 in STSP and 55,546 in CTSP, NSTC noted.

Breakdown of three science parks' revenues by industry, January-October 2022 (NT$b) Category of industries HSP STSP CTSP Total Y/Y Integrated circuits 971.553 924.089 822.545 2,718.187 24.63% Opto-electronics 114.877 160.505 101.485 376.867 (23.95%) Computers & peripherals 160.474 10.080 5.249 175.803 32.70% Networking & communication 56.103 16.147 0.492 72.742 24.72% Precision machinery 40.592 43.792 27.802 112.185 13.53% Biotechnology 14.421 10.268 8.016 32.705 2.73% Others 8.514 2.649 2.974 14.137 8.39%

Source: NSTC, compiled by Digitimes, December 2022