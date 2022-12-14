Taiwan science parks record total revenues of over NT$3,502 billion for January-October, says NSTC

Government-developed Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$3,502.626 billion (US$117.81 billion) in January-October 2022, growing 16.32% on year, according to National Science and Technology Council (NSTC).
HSP recorded 10-month revenues of NT$1,366.534 billion, rising 4.70% on year; STSP had NT$1,167.529 billion, up 35.31%, and CTSP posted NT$968.563 billion, up 14.89%.
The three science parks posted a combined export value of NT$2,540.280 billion for January-November 2022, increasing 2.98% on year, and a combined import value of NT$1,819.177 billion, growing 79.87%, NSTC said.
As of the end of November 2022, 1,121 companies had been approved to be stationed in the three parks and 939 of them had set up, were setting up or would set up factories there, NSTC indicated.
There were 321,615 employees in the three parks at the end of October 2022: 172,902 in HSP, 93,167 in STSP and 55,546 in CTSP, NSTC noted.
Breakdown of three science parks' revenues by industry, January-October 2022 (NT$b)
Category of industries
HSP
STSP
CTSP
Total
Y/Y
Integrated circuits
971.553
924.089
822.545
2,718.187
24.63%
Opto-electronics
114.877
160.505
101.485
376.867
(23.95%)
Computers & peripherals
160.474
10.080
5.249
175.803
32.70%
Networking & communication
56.103
16.147
0.492
72.742
24.72%
Precision machinery
40.592
43.792
27.802
112.185
13.53%
Biotechnology
14.421
10.268
8.016
32.705
2.73%
Others
8.514
2.649
2.974
14.137
8.39%
Source: NSTC, compiled by Digitimes, December 2022