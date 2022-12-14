中文網
    Taiwan science parks record total revenues of over NT$3,502 billion for January-October, says NSTC

    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Government-developed Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$3,502.626 billion (US$117.81 billion) in January-October 2022, growing 16.32% on year, according to National Science and Technology Council (NSTC).

    HSP recorded 10-month revenues of NT$1,366.534 billion, rising 4.70% on year; STSP had NT$1,167.529 billion, up 35.31%, and CTSP posted NT$968.563 billion, up 14.89%.

    The three science parks posted a combined export value of NT$2,540.280 billion for January-November 2022, increasing 2.98% on year, and a combined import value of NT$1,819.177 billion, growing 79.87%, NSTC said.

    As of the end of November 2022, 1,121 companies had been approved to be stationed in the three parks and 939 of them had set up, were setting up or would set up factories there, NSTC indicated.

    There were 321,615 employees in the three parks at the end of October 2022: 172,902 in HSP, 93,167 in STSP and 55,546 in CTSP, NSTC noted.

    Breakdown of three science parks' revenues by industry, January-October 2022 (NT$b)

    Category of industries

    HSP

    STSP

    CTSP

    Total

    Y/Y

    Integrated circuits

    971.553

    924.089

    822.545

    2,718.187

    24.63%

    Opto-electronics

    114.877

    160.505

    101.485

    376.867

    (23.95%)

    Computers & peripherals

    160.474

    10.080

    5.249

    175.803

    32.70%

    Networking & communication

    56.103

    16.147

    0.492

    72.742

    24.72%

    Precision machinery

    40.592

    43.792

    27.802

    112.185

    13.53%

    Biotechnology

    14.421

    10.268

    8.016

    32.705

    2.73%

    Others

    8.514

    2.649

    2.974

    14.137

    8.39%

    Source: NSTC, compiled by Digitimes, December 2022

