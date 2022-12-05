中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 6, 2022
    10:02
    light rain
    18°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    MiniLED demand to take off for automotive displays in 2023
    Dec 5, 21:17
    Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam favorite for Taiwan PCB manufacturing relocation
    Dec 5, 20:57
    IC test interface solution providers positive about 5G smartphone demand
    Dec 5, 20:04
    Server DRAM contract prices to hit bottom by 1Q23
    Dec 5, 19:44
    Largan posts increased November revenue
    Dec 5, 19:33
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    GF and Intel semiconductor talent forgo are gifts to competitors

    Judy Lin, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    Intel is offering voluntary unpaid leave for thousands of employees while GlobalFoundries (GF) is laying off 6% of its global workforce to reduce short-term costs amid an industry down cycle. They are probably doing competitors such as TSMC, Samsung, UMC, and Foxconn a favor.

    Financial Times reported that Intel offers 3 months of voluntary unpaid programs in Ireland, but Intel said the program is available at its facilities worldwide, according to OregonLive.com. Tom's Hardware and CRN reported that GF aims to lay off 800 people globally, which are mostly non-manufacturing positions but may include people at the managerial level.

    Besides Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), which still has more than 300 positions to fill, while United Microelectronics is hiring for its Taiwan, Singapore, and Japan fabs, Samsung is also hiring for its semiconductor facilities in Austin, Texas.

    Another company that is aggressively expanding is Hon Young Semiconductor (HYS), Foxconn's Semiconductor arm, which has just hired Chiang Shang-Yi as its chief strategy officer. Chiang had worked in China over the past few years after his retirement from TSMC but has returned to Taiwan.

    "Currently Foxconn's Semiconductor Division has 5,000 people and adding, especially in Malaysia and India," according to an industry expert familiar with the details. "In 5 years, the company will hire big numbers (of people)."

    The six-inch wafer foundry fab acquired from Macronix has a monthly capacity of 24,000 wafers and can be expanded to 35,000 wafers. In addition to being a SiC R&D center, the company also provides small-volume production services. Its SiC products will start mass production in 2023, according to information shared on 104.com, a job site in Taiwan.

    HYS' main process products include 1 um to 0.35 um silicon-based Mix-Mode, analog, eNVM, mixed-signal analog ICs, power discrete components, and high-voltage components.

    It will develop SiC 650V/1200V/1700V MOSFET process, and IR sensor, and expand the application to industries such as electric vehicles (EV), digital health, and robotics.

    Foxconn and Indian conglomerate Vedanta signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in September 2022 to set up a joint venture to manufacture semiconductors in Gujarat India.

    In Malaysia, Foxconn's subsidiary BIH also inked an MOU with Dagang NeXchange Berhad (DNex) to set up a joint venture company for setting up Malaysia's first 12-inch chips manufacturing plant to produce 40,000 wafers of chips per month in 28-nanometer and 40-nanometer technology.

    Currently, Foxconn owns about a 5% stake in DNex, which is Silterra's parent company. Foxconn thus has one seat on DNex board and enjoys indirect control over Malaysia's 8-inch chip maker Silterra.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC manufacturing Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    analysis Globalfoundries India Intel Malaysia
    Related stories
    Dec 5
    Huawei quietly building own semiconductor ecosystem, eyeing more equipment, materials and support from Taiwan
    Dec 2
    Despite US$52.7 billion from the CHIPS Act, US chip production may only increase by 1% in 2025
    Nov 14
    Chipmaker GlobalFoundries to start job cuts and freeze hiring
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    Opinions
    Asia
    Opinions
    PXPay Plus Can Fully Focus on its Core Business.
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 30, 10:37
    HealthcareEXPO TW 2022: Wincomm exhibits endoscopy AI and telehealth solutions with partners
    Monday 28 November 2022
    Modern desktop and innovation
    Thursday 24 November 2022
    With years of experience in medical power markets, Asian Power Devices showcases new products at CMEF 2022
    Tuesday 22 November 2022
    Fusion Worldwide named Outstanding International Branded Distributor
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Dec 5, 12:38
    Tri-party effort needed to realize EV ambitions in the future
    Monday 5 December 2022
    Taiwan power components makers to strengthen support for Tesla in 2023
    Monday 5 December 2022
    Tesla set to reduce Shanghai output in sign of sluggish demand
    Monday 5 December 2022
    GM, LGES to increase battery production in the US; Volkswagen explores Canadian cell site