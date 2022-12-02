中文網
    BenQ-Qisda group to see healthcare revenue continue growing in 2023

    Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Harry Yang, president of Qisda's medical devices business unit

    The BenQ-Qisda group expects its healthcare revenue to grow by 30% annually to over NT$20 billion (US$653 million) in 2022 and increase another 30% to NT$25 billion in 2023.

    New business opportunities likely emerging in the post-pandemic era include preventive medicine, precision medicine, and telemedicine. They will play a pivotal role in driving business growth at the group, according to Harry Yang, president of Qisda's medical devices business unit.

    The trend of preventive and precision medicines will become more apparent shortly. Qisda will exert efforts to develop related products and solutions to meet the growing needs, Yang said.

    The group focuses mainly on smart medical care (including hospital operations), hemodialysis, consumable medical materials, and related medical services.

    Looking forward to 2023, Yang expects demand for medical products and equipment from overseas markets to pick up along with the opening of the border, with hemodialysis devices to grow most significantly.

    Qisda-BenQ will also continue expanding its operation scale through continued mergers and acquisitions to reach its sales target in the coming years, Yang said, noting that the group has made significant investments in China, Thailand, and Indonesia, with plans to enhance its deployment in other areas.

    Currently, sales in the Taiwan market account for 40% of the group's total revenues, followed by China at 30%, Southeast Asia at 20%, and Europe at 10%.

