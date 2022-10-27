Corning 3Q22 sales decline 4%

Corning has reported its sales went down 4% in the third quarter of 2022, but believes that panel makers' utilization rates have declined to a "correction low point," with display glass prices remaining consistent.

Net sales for the third quarter reached US$3.5 billion, down 4% compared to both the previous quarter and the same period a year ago, Corning said. Net income for the third quarter came to US$438 million, down 10% both sequentially and annually.

"In the third quarter, our core sales were up slightly year over year, reaching US$3.7 billion, with core EPS of US$0.51 - all while display panel maker utilization reached its lowest level since 2008; smartphone, tablet, and notebook retail unit sales declined significantly; and automotive production remained constrained. We offset the effects of these factors by delivering 16% year-over-year growth in Optical Communications and by capturing ongoing demand in the solar market that contributed to 33% year-over-year growth in Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses," said Wendell P Weeks, chairman and CEO of Corning.

"While three of our key demand drivers are down, our cohesive and focused portfolio is providing strategic resilience in the current environment. We remain well positioned to deliver profitable multiyear growth. We'll continue to execute with discipline, invest where we see strength, and pace to demand," Weeks continued.

Display Technologies' sales declined 22% sequentially and 28% year over year in the third quarter, as volume declined in line with the market, Corning said, adding glass price was consistent sequentially.

"As we told investors in early September, panel makers reduced their production levels below our already low expectations. Our lower glass volume resulted in a 28% year-over-year decline in Display Technologies' sales and caused a drag on the company's overall profitability. Our participation in important secular trends and general outperformance across our markets helped offset this impact," said Ed Schlesinger, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

"Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we expect US$3.45 billion to US$3.65 billion in core sales with core EPS of US$0.41 to US$0.47. Although we believe that panel maker utilization reached the bottom in September, we would like to see more evidence before we guide a significant recovery in glass demand. When glass demand does increase, we expect our volume to return and company profitability to improve. We also expect Optical Communications' sales to be down sequentially due to customer project timing. We expect to continue outperforming our markets and will maintain strong financial stewardship," Schlesinger continued.

Corning financial results, 3Q22 (US$m) 3Q22 2Q22 Q/Q 3Q21 Y/Y GAAP net sales 3,488 3,615 (4%) 3,615 (4%) GAAP net income 208 563 (63%) 371 (44%) GAAP EPS 0.24 0.66 (64%) 0.43 (44%) Core sales 3,666 3,762 (3%) 3,639 1% Core net income 438 489 (10%) 485 (10%) Core EPS 0.51 0.57 (11%) 0.56 (9%)

Source: Corning, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, October 2022

Display Technologies results, 3Q22 (US$m) 3Q22 2Q22 Q/Q 3Q21 Y/Y Net Sales 686 878 (22%) 956 (28%) Net income before tax 169 287 (41%) 311 (46%) Net income 134 228 (41%) 247 (46%)

Source: Corning, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, October 2022

Specialty Materials results, 3Q22 (US$m) 3Q22 2Q22 Q/Q 3Q21 Y/Y Net sales 519 485 7% 556 (7%) Net income before tax 122 115 6% 135 (10%) Net income 96 91 5% 107 (10%)

Source: Corning, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, October 2022

Optical Communications results, 3Q22 (US$m) 3Q22 2Q22 Q/Q 3Q22 Y/Y Net sales 1,317 1,313 — 1,131 16% Net income before tax 233 233 — 177 32% Net income 183 182 1% 139 32%

Source: Corning, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, October 2022